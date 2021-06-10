Priya Gilmore-Matthews, former area girls hoops star, daughter of NBA hall of famer, dies

Former Wolfson High star and Louisiana Tech player Priya Gilmore, the daughter of NBA hall of famer Artis Gilmore, died unexpectedly this week. She was 44.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Priya Gilmore-Matthews, daughter of NBA hall of famer Artis Gilmore and a former high school and college basketball star, died unexpectedly this week. She was 44.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Jacksonville University alumnus Artis Gilmore and his family as they mourn the sudden and tragic loss of their daughter, Priya. Words fail to express the heartbreak of losing a loved one. As a beloved member of our Dolphin family and a distinguished ambassador of our University, Artis has our heartfelt condolences and full support during this difficult time,” Cost said.

At Wolfson, Gilmore led the Wolfpack to their best season in 1995, a 29-2 mark. She averaged 14.3 points, 16.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game as a senior. Gilmore scored 1,825 points and had 1,866 rebounds in her high school career. She was an honorable mention selection on last year’s News4Jax All-25 team that recognized the best girls basketball players of the past 25 years.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the sudden loss of Priya Gilmore-Matthews, the daughter of Artis and Enola Gilmore. She was a wonderful person, daughter, mother, sister, wife and friend. On behalf of the entire Jacksonville University athletics family, we offer our thoughts, prayers and support to Artis, his wife Enola, and the rest of the Gilmore family as they work through this difficult time,” JU athletic director Alex Ricker-Gilbert said in a statement.

Gilmore played on Louisiana Tech teams that went a combined 123-13 during her tenure. Gilmore led Louisiana Tech in field goal percentage (.564) during the 1995-96 season.

“We are heartbroken to hear of the passing of former Lady Techster Priya Gilmore. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends,” it said in a statement.