Fleming Island’s Cody Carwile earns 6A baseball player of the year honor

Fleming Island pitcher Cody Carwile was voted the Class 6A baseball player of the year on Friday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fleming Island ace pitcher Cody Carwile knew that it had the potential to be a special kind of baseball season.

It was definitely that.

Carwile was voted as the Class 6A player of the year on Friday, one of just two area players to finish in the top three in their classification balloting. Carwile, a Georgia Tech signee, now goes into statewide voting for Florida’s Mr. Baseball honor.

“It’s awesome. You know, going into this season, I had high hopes,” Carwile said. “But to get awards like this, it’s crazy. It’s cool.”

Carwile’s season was special. He finished 12-0 with 121 Ks in 73 innings pitched and had four complete games, the final one coming in the Class 6A state semifinals. Carwile struck out six in a 6-0 win over Viera. Flemind Island had never been past the third round of the state playoffs before this year.

The Golden Eagles wound up 25-6 and state runner-up.

“I think what really changed is the hitting. Fleming has always been known, baseball-wise, as a pitching team, a 2-1 ballgame or a 1-0 ballgame,” Carwile said. “But I mean, this year we were able to put up five, six runs a game and put teams away without even making it close. Saving pitchers and stuff like that, not putting them in hard positions. So, I think that really made this season different.”

Outside of Carwile, Bolles ace Jackson Baumeister finished third in classification balloting in Class 3A.

Fleming Island’s Grant Bigilin was the runner-up in balloting for Class 6A coach of the year, as was St. Johns Country Day’s Tom Lucas in Class 2A. Bolles’ Mike Boswell finished third in Class 3A.