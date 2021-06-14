Nease’s Rheinhardt Harrison wins Mr. Track honor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Rheinhardt Harrison added one more honor to career already full of them.

The Nease junior was named the state’s Mr. Track and Field on Monday, polishing off a stellar junior season. Harrison won both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs at the Class 4A state championship last April. One of his times is the fastest in the state this year.

The other is the fastest time in the state, ever.

Harrison is the fifth area boys star to win the award and eighth local winner overall.

Harrison ran a 4:08.14 in the 1600 at state. His time of 8:47.43 last April at the Bolles Last Chance meet set a Florida record. Harrison earned the time of the fastest 16-year-old ever on Aug. 15, 2020, clocking a 4:01.34 at the Music City Distance Carnival.

Harrison is the All-News4Jax two-time cross country runner of the year. He has won back-to-back state cross country titles.

Mr. and Miss Track and Field winners

2019: Mr. Track & Field: Charles Hicks, Bolles

2018: Miss Track & Field: Caitlin Collier, Bolles

2016: Miss Track & Field: Caitlin Collier, Bolles

2015: Miss Track & Field: Nicole Greene, Ponte Vedra

2014: Mr. Track & Field: Kendal Williams, Stanton

2006: Mr. Track & Field: C. J. Spiller, Union County

1997: Mr. Track & Field: Gary White, Wolfson