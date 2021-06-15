Partly Cloudy icon
85º

Sports

Jaguars minicamp: Follow along for updates from Tuesday’s session

Jamal St. Cyr
, Sports reporter/anchor

Tags: 
Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow, right, catches a pass during an NFL football practice, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow, right, catches a pass during an NFL football practice, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s the second open day of Jaguars veteran minicamp and News4Jax sports reporter Jamal St. Cyr is out on the practice field watching the team. Follow his updates from camp here.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: