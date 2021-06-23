Local MLB player update: Adam Wainwright delivers his best performance of the season

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright, right, is congratulated by teammate Yadier Molina before being removed during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Sunday, May 9, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area has produced countless stars in professional baseball and we’re keeping track of the players currently in the big leagues. Each Wednesday, News4Jax will update players in Major League Baseball.

Updates on area minor leaguers are published every other Tuesday.

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Cubs, Hitting .226 with 16 HR, 45 RBI, 34 runs scored and 9 stolen bases. Benched in fourth inning of a Monday night game after losing track of outs in an inning and being involved in an inning-ending double play.

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Is 2-6 with 4.71 ERA, 71 Ks in 65 IP. Mired in a slump. Has lost last 4 decisions.

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Pirates, Hitting .225 with 4 RBI, HR, 9 runs scored.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Padres, Recovering after offseason Tommy John surgery.

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Hitting .219 with 6 HR, 18 RBI, 27 runs scored. Was called back up to bigs on June 11 after injury stint in Norfolk.

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, Called back up to bigs last week. He’s 0-0 with 7 Ks, 6.14 ERA in 7.1 IP.

QB Nate Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, Hitting .246 with 9 HR, 37 RBI, 4 stolen bases and 32 runs scored.

RP Darren O’Day, Bishop Kenny, Yankees, Currently on rehab assignment. Has logged 9 IP, 9 Ks, 3.00 ERA in limited action this season.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Currently on rehab assignment after hand surgery. Hitting .131 with 3 HR.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Mets, Is 2-0 with 4.42 ERA, 25 Ks in 18.1 IP. Has been solid all season for the Mets.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Hitting .211 with 19 runs scored, 7 HR, 18 RBI and 7 stolen bases.

OF DJ Stewart, Bolles, Orioles, Hitting .213 with 7 HR, 22 runs scored, 21 RBI this season.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Astros, Hitting .254 with 29 runs scored, 2 HR, 25 RBI, 9 stolen bases this season.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, Improved to 5-5 with an 11 K effort Sunday against the Braves in his best outing of the season. Has whiffed 84 in 8.2 IP and has a 3.74 ERA.