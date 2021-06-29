Down on the farm: Checking in on area players in minor league baseball

Austin Martin of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on prior to the game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Detroit Tigers during a spring training game at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on March 19, 2021 in Lakeland, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Every other Tuesday, News4Jax will check in on area players and how they’re doing in minor league baseball. Stats are through June 28 games.

Pos., Player, Local tie, Level, Team, MLB affiliate

P, Skylar Arias, Oakleaf, Double-A, Akron, Indians, Is 1-0 with 23 Ks, 5.00 ERA in 18 IP. Has seen action in 14 games.

P, Bryan Baker, UNF, Triple-A, Buffalo, Blue Jays, Excellent season continues for former Ospreys player. Is 3-0 with 1.06 ERA, 5 saves, 19 Ks in 17 IP. Has seen action in 16 games.

P, Michael Baumann, JU, Double-A, Bowie, Orioles, Is 0-2 with 6.65 ERA, 19 Ks in 21.2 IP.

P, Zach Bryant, JU, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox, Is 2-2 with 6.98 ERA, 25 Ks in 19.1 IP.

IF, Tyler Callihan, Providence, Low-A, Daytona, Reds, Hitting .299 with 2 HR, 10 RBI, 14 runs scored.

P, Blair Calvo, Nease/Flagler, Low-A, Grand Fresno, Rockies, Is 0-1 with 25 Ks, 6.59 ERA in 27.1 IP. Has 14 appearances this season.

LF, Willie Carter, Fort White, Low-A, Augusta, Braves, Hitting .320 with 29 RBI, 3 HR, 22 runs scored and 7 stolen bases.

P, Bradford Depperman, UNF, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Is 0-2 with 22 Ks, 5.18 ERA in 24.1 IP.

CF, Donnie Dewees, UNF, Double-A, Tennessee, Cubs, On 60-day DL with torn ACL and is likely to miss a good portion of the season.

P, Austin Drury, UNF, Double-A, Great Lakes, Dodgers, Promoted from Class A last week. Is 3-2 with 24 Ks, 4.26 ERA in 25.1 IP.

P, JC Flowers, Trinity Christian, High-A, Greensboro, Pirates, Is 2-1 with a save, 36 Ks 1.80 ERA in 35 IP.

P, Chris Gau, JU/University Christian, High-A, Bowling Green, Rays, Is 0-1 with 4 saves, 17 Ks, 4.91 ERA in 14.2 IP.

P, Frank German, UNF, Double-A, Portland, Yankees, Is 2-4 with 5.85 ERA, 30 Ks in 40 IP.

P, Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, Double-A, Somerset, Yankees, Is 3-2 with 40 Ks, save, 2.10 ERA in 25.2 IP. Promoted from Class A ball on June 15.

OF, Todd Lott, First Coast/Trinity Christian, Low-A, Palm Beach, Cardinals, Hitting .264 with 6 HR, 24 RBI, 19 runs scored.

RF, Connor Marabell, Bartram/JU, Triple-A, Columbus, Indians, Hitting .263 with 2 HR, 22 RBI, 15 runs scored.

SS, Austin Martin, Trinity Christian, Double-A, New Hampshire, Blue Jays, Hitting .275 with 2 HR, 16 RBI, 28 runs scored.

P, Chris Mauloni, Oakleaf/JU, Low-A, Lakeland, Tigers, Is 1-0 with 22 Ks, 5.40 ERA in 16.2 IP.

P, Liam McCall, First Coast, Low-A, St. Lucie, Mets, Is 1-1 with 19 Ks, 4.32 ERA in 16.2 IP. Currently on 7-day injured list.

P, Pearson McMahan, Middleburg/SJRSC, Double-A, Harrisburg, Nationals, Is 3-2 with 11 Ks in 18 IP, 1.00 ERA. Has 13 appearances.

C, Sam McMillian, Suwannee, Low-A, Lakeland, Tigers, Hitting .191 with 5 RBI, 12 runs scored.

P, Alex McRae, JU, Triple-A, Charlotte, White Sox, Is 0-0 with a K in 2 IP, 4.50 ERA.

OF, Tanner Murphy, Bartram Trail/UNF, Low-A, St. Lucie, Mets, Hitting .208 with 2 HR, 7 RBI, 4 stolen bases, 12 runs.

C, Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Low-A, Jupiter, Marlins, Hitting .315 with 3 HR, 14 RBI and 10 runs scored. Currently on injury rehab assignment in Low-A.

P, Trent Palmer, JU, Low-A, Dunedin, Blue Jays, Is 0-1 with 14 Ks in 9.1 IP, 5.79 ERA.

P, Mark Potter, JU, High-A, Jersey Shore, Phillies, Is 0-3 with 12.54 ERA, 14 Ks in 9.1 IP. Also has a save.

P, Zach Rafuse, Baker County, High-A, Lansing, Athletics, Back in baseball after being added to Lansing roster last week. Is 1-0 with 4 Ks in 4 IP, 0.00 ERA.

2B, L.J. Talley, Charlton County, Double-A, New Hampshire, Hitting .242 with 4 HR, 31 RBI, 19 runs scored.

P, Matt Tomshaw, JU, Triple-A, Charlotte, White Sox, Is 0-3 with 26 Ks in 30.2 IP, 7.92 ERA.

P, Alec Wisely, Sandalwood, High-A, Lake County, Indians, Is 1-1 with 15 Ks in 14 IP, 8.36 ERA.

2B, Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Low-A, Charleston, Rays, Hitting .247 with 4 HR, 17 RBI, 12 stolen bases, 19 runs scored.