Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars still working on contract details

Jaguar’s training camp is less than 1 month away and Jaguar’s rookie Quarterback Trevor Lawrence still has not signed his contract.

According to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the hold-up is in how things will be worked. On SportsCenter on Thursday Fowler said " I’m told Jacksonville hasn’t found a sweet spot yet. They haven’t relented on wanting the offset language in the deal. So that could mean that this takes a little bit of time for them to come to an agreement. Zach Wilson, the No. 2 pick behind him with the Jets, he’s waiting as well. So, those dominoes will fall into place, but it could just be closer to training camp.”

Unlike decades past, there’s not much wiggle room for negotiations for top draft picks. The rookie wage scale was put in place in 2011. Lawrence’s total contract will be 4 years 36.9 Million with a 24.2 million dollar signing bonus and the Jaguars will have a 5th-year option. Any negotiations are likely focused on language in the event of an injury.

Lawrence isn’t the only Jaguars rookie who isn’t under contract. Travis Etienne, Tyson Campbell, and Walker Little all have yet to sign their contracts.