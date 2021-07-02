Jumbo Shrimp player Eddy Alvarez selected for Team USA baseball squad

A detailed view of the Olympic rings logo on the butt end of that bat used by Eddy Alvarez #2 of the United States while at bat against Venezuela in the sixth inning during the WBSC Baseball Americas Qualifier Super Round at Clover Park on June 05, 2021 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp player Eddy Alvarez was selected to play on the US Olympic team on Friday.

Team USA’s full roster was released Friday afternoon, with two names that area fans may recognize. Alvarez, a Miami native, is in his first season with the Jumbo Shrimp. He’s hitting .189 and is currently on the seven-day injured list. Alvarez played one game for the Jumbo Shrimp in 2019, too.

This is the first baseball action in the Olympics since 2008.

University of Florida product, catcher Mark Kolozsvary, was also a selection on Team USA. He was a seventh-round pick by the Reds in 2017 out of Florida. He is currently in Double-A in Chattanooga.

In addition to Alvarez and Kolozsvary, a look at the rest of the US Olympic team.

From Team USA: “Manning the infield for the red, white, and blue is Nick Allen (Oakland Athletics AA), Triston Casas (Boston Red Sox AA), Todd Frazier, and Jamie Westbrook (Milwaukee Brewers AAA). Tyler Austin (Yokohama DeNA Baybears), Eric Filia (Seattle Mariners AAA), Patrick Kivlehan (San Diego Padres AAA), and Bubba Starling (Kansas City AAA) will patrol the outfield, and Jack Lopez (Boston Red Sox AAA) will serve in a utility role for the squad.

“Behind the dish will be Kolozsvary and Tim Federowicz (Los Angeles Dodgers AAA), and the duo will manage the 12-pitcher staff of Shane Baz (Tampa Bay Rays AAA), Anthony Carter (Saraperos de Saltillo), Brandon Dickson (St. Louis Cardinals AAA), Anthony Gose (Cleveland Indians AAA), Edwin Jackson, Scott Kazmir (San Francisco Giants AAA), Nick Martinez (Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks), Scott McGough (Tokyo Yakult Swallows), David Robertson, Joe Ryan (Tampa Bay Rays AAA), Ryder Ryan (Texas Rangers AAA), and Simeon Woods-Richardson (Toronto Blue Jays AA).”