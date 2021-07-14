Gators Breakdown: Are we sure Florida’s defense will rebound?

Florida's defense will have to get better in SEC play for a rebound

It’s been said many times that Florida’s defense can’t be any worse in 2021 compared to the 2020 defense. On the surface, Florida’s defense in 2018 and 2019 were nice starts under defensive coordinator Todd Grantham. Then, 2020 came and Florida’s defense held the team back from achieving a CFP push.

Join David Waters and Will Miles as the two discuss Will’s latest article where he points to signs of a struggling defense in 2018 and can be compared to the bad 2020 defense. What could that mean for the 2021 defense?

