Gators Breakdown: TOTD - Zach Carter and Ventrell Miller heading to SEC Media Days

Carter and Miller will join Dan Mullen in Birmingham next week to kick off SEC Media Days.

This year’s SEC Media Days will look a little different than year’s past as far as the Florida Gators go. Only two players, instead of three, get to join Dan Mullen and both players are from the defensive side if the ball.

Join David Waters as he details Zach Carter and Ventrell Miller making their way to Birmingham for SEC Media Days. Florida will be the first team up on Monday, July 19 from 12:30 - 4:00 PM.

