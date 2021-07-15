The Latest: DeChambeau spending British Open in deep grass

United States' Bryson DeChambeau looks for the flag on the 2nd hole during the first round British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Thursday, July 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

SANDWICH – The Latest on the British Open (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

Bryson DeChambeau has spent much of the morning at Royal St. George's up to his knees in grass. He has done well to keep the damage to 2-over par through 10 holes.

This is the first time DeChambeau is playing links golf since he bulked up and put a big emphasis on power. It hasn't worked out for him at the British Open so far, with several tee shots well off line and in deep grass.

It's a wonder Jordan Spieth, playing alongside him, hasn't injured his shoulder from constantly pointing left and right to help marshals find the flight of DeChambeau's tee shots.

U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm is having troubles of his own. He hit the face of a pot bunker on his second shot at the par-4 ninth and made double bogey. He also is at 2 over.

The leaders in the clubhouse are Andy Sullivan, Danny Willett and Justin Harding at 3-under 67. On the course they are Brian Harman and Mackenzie Hughes at 4 under.

11:10 a.m.

Andy Sullivan has set the early target at the British Open with a 3-under 67.

Sullivan was part of the English trio that was first to play Thursday morning at Royal St. George's, known as the first links course in England to hold golf's oldest championship.

He opened with a birdie. He closed with a birdie. His English playing partners also did well on a breezy morning off Sandwich Bay. Marcus Armitage opened with a 69. Richard Bland, who had the honor of hitting the opening tee shot, had a 70.

Scoring has been reasonable in the morning. Brian Harman can attest to that. The American left-hander opened with three straight birdies and was 4 under through six holes.

On the other side was defending Shane Lowry, who opened with two bogeys and was trying to steady himself.

10:20 a.m.

Brian Harman has started the British Open as if he plans on staying for the week. The left-handed American has opened with three straight birdies on a breezy and beautiful morning at Royal St. George's.

Harman has missed the cut the last four times he has played the British Open.

Andy Sullivan was at 2 under with only three holes to play in the opening round.

Shane Lowry has begun his title defense from two years ago at Royal Portrush. He opened with two bogeys. Lowry is playing with Jon Rahm, who is trying to become the first player since Tiger Woods to win the British Open and U.S. Open in the same year.

8:45 a.m.

Paul Casey has an impressive record at the majors this year and he's making an equally impressive start early in the first round at the British Open.

The No. 21-ranked Casey rolled in a 4-foot birdie putt at the third hole to add to his birdie at the first and was tied for the lead at 2 under with fellow Englishmen Danny Willett and Andy Sullivan.

Casey tied for seventh at the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines last month and tied for fourth at the PGA Championship in May. He hasn’t won a major.

Nick Faldo was the last English winner of the British Open, at Muirfield in 1992. Not since Tony Jacklin in 1969 has an English player won the Open on home soil.

7:05 a.m.

Under a blue sky and in front of a nearly full stand at the first tee, Richard Bland got the first British Open in two years under way at Royal St. George's.

The Englishman slightly lost his footing as he drove into the left rough and was laughing as he walked back to his caddie. He chipped out onto the green and made par.

Some 32,000 spectators are expected as golf's oldest championship makes its return after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus outbreak. It's the biggest golf crowd at a major since the pandemic.

Bland was out in an all-English first group containing Andy Sullivan and Marcus Armitage. Sullivan made birdie.

