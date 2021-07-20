All signed: Jaguars ink final 3 draft picks as rookies report to training camp

Travis Etienne of the Jacksonville Jaguars catches a pass during Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp at TIAA Bank Field on June 08, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The entire rookie class of the Jaguars is signed.

Jacksonville announced on Tuesday morning that it signed the final three draft picks as rookies reported to training camp at TIAA Bank Field.

First-round pick Travis Etienne and second-round picks Tyson Campbell and Walker Little were the last of the team’s unsigned draft choices. All three signed Tuesday morning.

That means all rookies drafted by new coach Urban Meyer and general manager Trent Baalke will be in the fold as training camp kicks off. Rookies reported Tuesday. Veterans report on July 27.

Etienne was selected with the 25th pick of the draft. The selection was a surprise for some, who expected the Jaguars to bolster the defensive line after selecting Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick. As a start at Clemson, Etienne totaled over 6,100 scrimmage yards and averaged a remarkable 7.2 yards per carry. He scored 28 touchdowns on offense, including 70 rushing touchdowns. As a freshman, he earned third-team All-ACC honors and was a first-team pick in his final three seasons.

Campbell, a cornerback, had 29 total tackles in his junior season with Georgia. He wasn’t big on production in college. Campbell managed just one fumble recovery and one career interception, despite playing in 33 games.

An offensive tackle, Little (6-7, 313 pounds) missed all but one game in 2019 with a knee injury and opted out of the 2020 season, but he looked good in minicamp and has the potential to have a future at one of the tackle positions.