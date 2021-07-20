Jaguars rookies report to training camp, led by top pick QB Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence arrives at TIAA Bank Field for the first day of rookie training camp.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The excitement for the 2021 NFL season is growing for Jags fans. Jaguars rookies reported to training camp Tuesday morning and veterans will join them in getting to work next week.

It’s the first training camp under new head coach Urban Meyer.

Expectations for quarterback Trevor Lawrence are sky high. The No. 1 overall draft pick signed a contract with the Jags earlier this month. The quarterback will receive $36.8 million over four years.

Lawrence has been on the minds of NFL general managers since he led Clemson to a national championship as a true freshman. He never lost a regular-season game in high school or college.

Trevor Lawrence

Last month, Lawrence was held out of parts of practice because of tightness in his hamstring during minicamp. He was also still recovering from shoulder surgery to his non-throwing shoulder.

Hours ago, Jags running back Travis Etienne signed his rookie deal. It’s a reported four-year deal worth a reported $12.89 million. Etienne was selected with the 25th pick of the draft.

Two rookies are not expected to be in camp today.

Second round picks Tyson Campbell and Walker Little are the only members of the Jaguars rookie class who have yet to agree to terms.

The rest of the team will begin on the 27th.