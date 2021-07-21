Local MLB update: Surgery sidelines Darren O’Day; will Javy get a new deal?

Darren O'Day of the New York Yankees pitches against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 26, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area has produced countless stars in professional baseball and we’re keeping track of the players currently in the big leagues. Each Wednesday, News4Jax will update players in Major League Baseball.

Updates on area minor leaguers are published every other Tuesday. Here is the latest minor league update.

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Cubs, Hitting .244 with 21 HR, 45 runs scored, 61 RBI and 13 stolen bases. His name has surfaced in both trade talks and contract extension over the last two weeks.

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Is 3-7 with 4.30 ERA, 87 Ks in 83.2 IP.

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Pirates, Hitting .244 with 6 HR, 23 runs scored, 15 RBI. Has continued to produce over the past month.

Ad

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Padres, Recovering after offseason Tommy John surgery.

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Hitting .249 with 40 runs scored, 9 HR, 33 RBI.

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, Is 1-0 with 6.14 ERA, 16 Ks in 14.2 IP.

QB Nathaniel Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, Hitting .255 with 12 HR, 43 RBI, 41 runs scored.

RP Darren O’Day, Bishop Kenny, Yankees, Currently on the 10-day injury list but likely out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his hamstring. Injuries have stacked up on O’Day the last three seasons.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Hitting .163 with 6 HR, 10 runs scored and 15 RBI.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Mets, Is 2-1 with 26 Ks in 20.2IP, 5.23 ERA. Remains on 10-day injured list due to elbow.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Hitting .223 with 9 HR, 23 runs scored, 23 RBI and 8 stolen bases.

Ad

OF DJ Stewart, Bolles, Orioles, Hitting .204 with 26 runs scored, 7 HR and 24 RBI.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Astros, Hitting .262 with 31 RBI, 2 HR, 14 stolen bases and 41 runs scored.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, Is 7-6 with 3.71 ERA, 106 Ks in 111.2 IP. Is 4-1 over his last 7 games.