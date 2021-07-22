Florida State heads hoops teams headed to Jacksonville Classic in November

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball Championship game against Georgia Tech at the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The field for the Jacksonville Classic men’s basketball tournament is set.

Arkansas Little Rock, Boston, Florida State, Loyola Marymount, Missouri, Northern Illinois, Sam Houston State and Southern Methodist will head to town Nov. 21 and 22 for the event at the UNF Arena.

In the Duval bracket, FSU will face Loyola Marymount and Missouri will face SMU. In the Jax bracket, Boston will face NIU and Sam Houston faces UALR. The losers and winners will then play the following day.

The game is being put on by Visit Jacksonville.

Tickets are available at jacksonvilleclassic.com.

Times and television will be announced at a later date.

That will be a busy weekend in Jacksonville, with the Jaguars hosting the Niners on Nov. 21.