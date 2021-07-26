Golden already: Clay High grad Caeleb Dressel leads US men to swimming relay gold

FILE - In this June 20, 2021, file photo, Caeleb Dressel reacts after the men's 50-meter freestyle during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha, Neb. For a man tabbed as swimmings next superstar, Dressel could not be more disinterested. Of course, he cares about being fast in the pool. He just is not into anyone elses expectations or comparisons. Fame is not his thing, either. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

Caeleb Dressel has his first gold medal of this year’s Olympics.

The Clay High and University of Florida graduate led off the men’s 4X100-meter freestyle relay and set the tone as the U.S. team took gold in a time of 3:08.97. Italy was second in 3:10.11 and Australia third in 3:10.22 to take bronze.

Dressel’s lead leg was a 47.26. Teammates Blake Pieroni, Bowe Becker and Zach Apple followed. Apple’s 46.69 was the fastest among the quartet. It’s Dressel’s second gold medal. He was a member of the 2016 4X100 free relay team that won.

Another local product, Bolles graduate Santo Condorelli, was a member of Italy’s silver medalist.

Dressel is far from done in Tokyo.

He’ll next swim in the 100 free heats and semis on Tuesday, as well as the 4X200 free relay heats and finals. On Wednesday, should Dressel qualify, he’ll be in the 100 free finals. On Thursday, he’ll swim in the 100 fly heats and semis and the mixed 4X100 mixed medley relay heats.

On Friday, it’s another busy day.

Dressel has the 50 free heats and finals, the 4X100 medley relay heats and the mixed 4X100 medley relay finals. Saturday, it’s the 50 free finals and the 4X100 medley relay finals.