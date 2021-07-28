Local MLB update: Javy’s walk-off shot headlines week

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez (9) points to the fans as he celebrates his two-run home run off San Diego Padres relief pitcher Miguel Diaz with Anthony Rizzo, left, and Ian Happ in the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area has produced countless stars in professional baseball and we’re keeping track of the players currently in the big leagues. Each Wednesday, News4Jax will update players in Major League Baseball.

Updates on area minor leaguers are published every other Tuesday. Here is the latest minor league update.

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Cubs, Hitting .245 with 22 HR, 65 RBI, 13 stolen bases and 48 runs scored. Blasted a walk-off home run to neat the Reds on Monday night.

Javy Baez with an ELECTRIC walk off for the Cubs

pic.twitter.com/zflbaRoHfW — Bet The Bases (@betthebases) July 27, 2021

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Is 4-7 with 4.20 ERA, 90 Ks in 90 IP.

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Pirates, Hitting .253 with 16 RBI, 6 HR and 25 runs scored.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Padres, Recovering after offseason Tommy John surgery.

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Hitting .249 with 43 runs scored, 10 HR, 36 RBI.

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, Is 1-0 with 7.16 ERA, 17 Ks in 16.1 IP.

QB Nathaniel Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, Hitting .251 with 12 HR, 47 RBI, 42 runs scored.

RP Darren O’Day, Bishop Kenny, Yankees, Currently on the 60-day injury list but likely out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his hamstring.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Hitting .149 with 6 HR, 10 runs scored and 15 RBI.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Mets, Is 2-1 with 26 Ks in 20.2IP, 5.23 ERA. Remains on 10-day injured list due to elbow.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Hitting .225 with 9 HR, 24 runs scored, 23 RBI and 8 stolen bases.

OF DJ Stewart, Bolles, Orioles, Hitting .206 with 27 runs scored, 7 HR and 24 RBI.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Astros, Hitting .259 with 34 RBI, 2 HR, 15 stolen bases and 42 runs scored.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, Is 8-6 with 3.51 ERA, 119 Ks in 125.2 IP. Is 4-1 over his last 7 games.