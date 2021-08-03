Down on the farm: How area players are faring in minor league baseball

Austin Martin of American League Futures Team runs on the field as players warm up before the game against the National League Futures Team at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Every other Tuesday, News4Jax will check in on area players and how they’re doing in minor league baseball. Stats are through Aug. 2 games. Recent draft picks and undrafted free agents who have signed are listed.

Pos., Player, Local tie, Level, Team, MLB affiliate

P, Skylar Arias, Oakleaf, Double-A, Akron, Indians, He’s been unbeatable this season. Arias is 7-0 with 44 Ks in 31.2 IP, 4.26 ERA in 24 games.

P, Bryan Baker, UNF, Triple-A, Buffalo, Blue Jays, He’s 4-0 with 31 Ks, 1.38 ERA, 7 saves in 26 IP.

P, Michael Baumann, JU, Triple-A, Norfolk, Orioles, Is 4-2 with 49 Ks, 4.25 ERA in 48.2 IP. Promoted back up to Triple-A after a couple rehab assignments at lower levels.

P, Zach Bryant, JU, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox, Is 2-2 with 44 Ks, 4.18 ERA in 32.1 IP.

IF, Tyler Callihan, Providence, Low-A, Daytona, Reds, On 60-day injured list. Hitting .299 with 2 HR, 14 R, 10 RBI and 5 stolen bases.

Ad

P, Blair Calvo, Nease/Flagler, Low-A, Grand Fresno, Rockies, Is 2-1 with a save, 44 Ks in 45.1 IP, 4.96 ERA.

LF, Willie Carter, Fort White, Low-A, Augusta, Braves, Hitting .286 with 5 HR, 49 RBI, 31 runs scored, 10 stolen bases.

P, Bradford Depperman, UNF, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Is 2-2 with 39 Ks , save, 4.99 ERA in 39.2 IP.

CF, Donnie Dewees, UNF, Double-A, Tennessee, Cubs, On 60-day DL with torn ACL and is likely to miss a good portion of the season.

P, Austin Drury, UNF, Double-A, Tulsa, Dodgers, Is 5-2 with 4.50 ERA, 43 Ks in 44 IP. Has appeared in 19 games.

IF, Max Ferguson, Bolles, Rookie, ACL Padres, Padres, Hitting .333 with 4 RBI, 3 runs scored, 2 stolen bases in limited action since recently signing.

P, JC Flowers, Trinity Christian, High-A, Greensboro, Pirates, Is 4-2 with a save, 3.38 ERA, 63 Ks and a save in 58.2 IP.

P, Chris Gau, JU/University Christian, High-A, Bowling Green, Rays, Is 2-1 with 3.67 ERA, 5 saves, 40 Ks in 27 IP.

Ad

P, Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, Double-A, Somerset, Yankees, Is 4-5 with 2.56 ERA, save, 60 Ks in 38.2 IP.

C, Nathan Hickey, Providence, TBA, TBA, Red Sox, Recent fifth-round draft pick signed well overslot deal for $1 million, according to MLB.com’s Jim Callis. His slot money for where he was drafted was $410,000.

P, AJ Labas, Trinity Christian, TBA, TBA, Twins, Recent signee of the Twins is awaiting assignment.

OF, Todd Lott, First Coast/Trinity Christian, High-A, Peoria, Cardinals, Bumped up from Low-A late last month. Hitting .256 with 33 RBI, 8 HR, 32 runs scored.

RF, Connor Marabell, Bartram/JU, Triple-A, Columbus, Indians, Hitting .263 with 4 HR, 27 RBI, 23 runs scored, 3 stolen bases.

CF, Austin Martin, Trinity Christian, Double-A, Wichita, Twins, In stunning twist of events, was traded from Blue Jays to Twins in a blockbuster deal before the trade deadline. Hitting .281 with 2 HR, 16 RBI, 43 runs scored.

Ad

P, Chris Mauloni, Oakleaf/JU, Low-A, Lakeland, Tigers, Is 2-1 with a pair of saves, 3.79 ERA, 54 Ks in 35.2 IP.

P, Liam McCall, First Coast, Low-A, St. Lucie, Mets, Is 2-1 with 22 Ks, save in 21.1 IP, 4.64 ERA.

P, Pearson McMahan, Middleburg/SJRSC, Double-A, Harrisburg, Nationals, Is 4-3 with 19 Ks, 33.1 IP, 2.70 ERA in 22 appearances.

C, Sam McMillian, Suwannee, Low-A, Lakeland, Tigers, Hitting .203 with 5 RBI, 12 runs scored. Remains on 7-day injured list.

P, Alex McRae, JU, Triple-A, Charlotte, White Sox, Is 2-5 with 61 Ks in 58.2 IP, 5.37 ERA.

OF, Tanner Murphy, Bartram Trail/UNF, Low-A, St. Lucie Mets, Mets, Hitting .195 with 14 RBI, 3 HR, 18 runs scored and 6 stolen bases.

C, Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Triple-A, Jacksonville, Marlins, Hitting .261 with 5 HR, 16 runs scored and 20 RBI.

P, Trent Palmer, JU, Low-A, Dunedin, Blue Jays, Is 0-1 with 4.07 ERA, 29 Ks, 24.1 IP.

Ad

P, Mark Potter, JU, High-A, Jersey Shore, Phillies, Is 0-3 with 26 Ks, save, 11.51 ERA in 20.1 IP.

P, Zach Rafuse, Baker County, High-A, Lansing, Athletics, Is 1-1 with 10 Ks in 9 IP, 1.00 ERA. Currently on 7-day injured list.

P, Tyler Santana, JU, TBA, TBA, Cubs, Recent free agent signee of Cubs awaiting placement in the minors.

2B, L.J. Talley, Charlton County, Double-A, New Hampshire, Hitting .249 with 42 RBI, 6 HR, 32 runs scored.

P, Matt Tomshaw, JU, Triple-A, Rochester, Nationals, Signed as a free agent with Washington late last month. Is 0-5 with 43 Ks in 48.1 IP, 7.82 ERA.

P, Alec Wisely, Sandalwood, Low-A, Lynchburg, Indians, Is 2-2 with 3 saves, 28 Ks in 28.2 IP, 6.59 ERA in 21 appearances.

2B, Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Low-A, Charleston, Rays, Hitting .298 with 10 HR, 39 RBI, 27 stolen bases and 47 runs scored.

OF, Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, TBA, TBA, Nationals, Recent draft pick is awaiting his placement in the minors.