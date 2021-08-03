Oakleaf grad Shaq Quarterman feels the energy on new-look Jaguars

Jaguars linebacker Shaq Quarterman walks on the field at training camp on Tuesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence have brought new energy to the Jaguars fanbase and players alike. No one understands that better than linebacker Shaq Quarterman.

“I can’t stop by the gas station without someone asking what going on,” Quarterman said.

Quarterman an Oakleaf High School alum grew up on the First Coast and knows firsthand what the Jaguars mean to the city. Quarterman said playing for his hometown team is still almost surreal.

“It is just crazy that I can still go to my house I grew up in 20 or 30 minutes away, have Sunday dinner and come back to this place,” he said.

Quarterman says the energy shift in the locker room has been real, especially on the defense. With a lot of new faces on that side of the ball, he said he can already feel the difference.

“We about knocking helmets off and things of that nature,” Quarterman said. “We all have a common goal, but we all enjoy the game at the same time.”

New defensive coordinator Joe Cullen is very “energetic,” and leading a defensive shift for the Jaguars.

Quarterman said that the first thing Cullen told him brought a big smile to his face.

“The first time I ran into Coach Joe, he said ‘I’m going to blitz you a lot this year,’ and I smiled bigger than I ever have before.”

Quarterman is familiar with new inside linebacker coach Charlie Strong because Strong recruited him coming out of Oakleaf.

Quarterman still keeps up with the Knights football program. He has some high hopes for them this year.

“I need them to get back on track,” he said. “Ain’t no reason we shouldn’t be, you know, at least with a couple rings yet.”