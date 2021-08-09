Partly Cloudy icon
Sports

Gators Breakdown: Defense creating “synergy” | Elijah Blades transferring to UF

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Gators Football, Dan Mullen, SEC, 2021, Todd Grantham, Kaiir Elam
Defense needs to come together in order to bounce back in 2021
If Florida’s defense is going to rebound from a disappointing 2020 season, the group will have to come together much better than they did last season.

David Waters breaks down what Todd Grantham, Kaiir Elam, and Mohamoud Diabate had to say about the defense’s growth so far and how certain players help are helping in the process.

