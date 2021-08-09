Gators Breakdown: Defense creating “synergy” | Elijah Blades transferring to UF

Defense needs to come together in order to bounce back in 2021

If Florida’s defense is going to rebound from a disappointing 2020 season, the group will have to come together much better than they did last season.

David Waters breaks down what Todd Grantham, Kaiir Elam, and Mohamoud Diabate had to say about the defense’s growth so far and how certain players help are helping in the process.

