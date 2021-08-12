Jaguars’ first depth chart of preseason includes plenty of questions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In advance of the Jaguars’ first preseason game, the team released a depth chart for the first time this season. But if you want to know who the starting quarterback is, you’ll have to look elsewhere for answers.

The depth chart lists Gardner Minshew or Trevor Lawrence as the starting quarterback.

At running back, it’s James Robinson or Carlos Hyde.

Even at tight end, there is a lack of certainty after the top three. Chris Manhertz is listed as the starter with James O’Shaughnessy as the backup and Luke Farrell as the third-string option. After that, take your pick between Ben Ellefson or Tyler Davis or Tim Tebow.

The Jaguars list three wide receivers as their starting formation, where DJ Chark, Marvin Jones, and Laviska Shenault are the starters. Behind Shenault is Jamal Agnew, backed up by Pharoh Cooper OR Josh Hammond.

Interestingly, Cam Robinson is listed as the starter at left tackle. Rookie Walker Little is listed as the backup. Little has been pushing Robinson at the position.

Ad

On defense, three starting positions are listed as having multiple options. At mike linebacker, Joes Schobert or Damien Wilson are listed as starters. At one cornerback, Sidney Jones or Tyson Campbell are the starting options. At the other cornerback position, Shaquill Griffin is the starter with Tre Herndon listed as the backup. C.J. Henderson is listed as the third-string corner.

The safety positions also have some questions. At strong safety, all four players listed are separated by those two little letters, O and R. Josh Jones or Jarrod Wilson or Rudy Ford or Andre Cisco. At free safety, Rayshawn Jenkins is listed with the first-team with Andrew Wingard behind him. After that, it’s Daniel Thomas or Brandon Rusnak.

It’s typical this time of year for a coach to want to keep as many players motivated and working toward earning their spots, but its rare to see the word “or” on a depth chart 11 times.

Ad

A few other interesting tidbits from the depth chart, for what it’s worth: