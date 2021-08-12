Local MLB update: Adam Wainwright surging; Sean Reid-Foley moved to 60-day injured list

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Monday, May 3, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area has produced countless stars in professional baseball and we’re keeping track of the players currently in the big leagues. Each Wednesday, News4Jax will update players in Major League Baseball.

Updates on area minor leaguers are published every other Tuesday.

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Mets, Hitting .241 with 24 HR, 68 RBI, 13 stolen bases and 52 runs scored. Has struggled since trade from Cubs (.171, 14 Ks in 35 ABs).

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Is 5-7 with 4.07 ERA, 93 Ks in 95 IP. Should return Friday after 10 days on the injured list.

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Pirates, Hitting .261 with 18 RBI, 6 HR and 27 runs scored. Currently on 10-day injured list.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Padres, Recovering after offseason Tommy John surgery.

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Hitting .243 with 46 runs scored, 12 HR and 41 RBI.

Ad

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, Is 1-0 with 7.16 ERA, 17 Ks in 16.1 IP. Optioned back to Triple-A Albuquerque late last month.

QB Nathaniel Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, Hitting .249 with 12 HR, 51 RBI, 44 runs scored.

RP Darren O’Day, Bishop Kenny, Yankees, Currently on the 60-day injury list but likely out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his hamstring.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Hitting .136 with 6 HR, 10 runs scored and 15 RBI. Currently on 10-day injured list.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Mets, Is 2-1 with 26 Ks in 20.2IP, 5.23 ERA. Was moved from 10-day to 60-day injured list late last week. Has been out since early July with elbow injury.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Hitting .226 with 9 HR, 28 runs scored, 25 RBI and 9 stolen bases.

OF DJ Stewart, Bolles, Orioles, Hitting .198 with 31 runs scored, 8 HR and 25 RBI.

Ad

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Indians, Traded by Astros at the deadline. Hitting .266 with 37 RBI, 3 HR, 19 stolen bases and 53 runs scored.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, Is 11-6 with 3.27 ERA, 137 Ks in 148.2 IP. Is 5-1 over his last 7 games and 9-2 over his last 15.