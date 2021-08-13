Scho long, Joe: Jaguars dealing LB Joe Schobert to Steelers

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin, left, runs past Jacksonville Jaguars middle linebacker Joe Schobert (47) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are trading linebacker Joe Schobert to the Steelers, according to multiple reports, putting another free agent signing by the previous coaching regime in the rearview.

The compensation in the deal has not yet been announced by the Jaguars. Eric Dillard was the first to report the news of Schobert being traded.

Schobert was a marquee free agent signee last year, signing a five-year contract worth more than $53 million, with $21.5 million guaranteed.

The trade means that Damien Wilson, who signed with the team in early April, is the likely starter alongside Myles Jack.

Schobert wasn’t a bad player in 2020 for the Jaguars. He had 141 tackles and picked off three passes, but Wilson fits the new defensive scheme a bit better.

And, he makes far less money, too.

Wilson’s deal is $2 million for 2021; Schobert was scheduled to make $7 million.

It was another bad free agent deal by the previous staff, joining moves like drafting Leonard Fournette (2017), extending Blake Bortles (2018), drafting Taven Bryan (2018) and signing Nick Foles (2019).

Ad

All of those moves, crafted by former execs Dave Caldwell and Tom Coughlin, backfired.