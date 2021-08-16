US forward Carli Lloyd announces retirement

United States' Carli Lloyd celebrates scoring her side's 4th goal against Australia in the women's bronze medal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Kashima, Japon. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Carli Lloyd made it official Monday and announced her retirement from soccer.

The 39-year-old forward for the U.S. national team had long hinted she would step away from the game following the Tokyo Olympics after a 16-year international career.

Lloyd scored a pair of goals in the U.S team's 4-3 victory over Australia in the bronze medal game in Japan.

Lloyd was the first American to score in four different Olympics, and her 10 total goals in the event set a new record among U.S. players.

She has appeared in 312 matches for the national team, second on the all-time list, and has scored 128 goals.

Lloyd is probably best known for her three goals, all in the space of 16 minutes, to lead the United States to a 5-2 victory over Japan in the 2015 World Cup final.

She plans to play for the national team in a series of as-yet unannounced matches this fall, as well as finish out the season with her professional team, Gotham FC.

