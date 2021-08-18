Local MLB update: Injuries piling up for area players in mid-August

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

New York Mets' Javier Baez (23) walks to the dugout after striking out in the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area has produced countless stars in professional baseball and we’re keeping track of the players currently in the big leagues. Each Wednesday, News4Jax will update players in Major League Baseball.

Updates on area minor leaguers are published every other Tuesday. The latest can be found here.

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Mets, Hitting .241 with 24 HR, 68 RBI, 13 stolen bases and 52 runs scored. Currently on 10-day injured list with back spasms.

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Is 5-7 with 4.06 ERA, 97 Ks in 99.2 IP. Came off the 10-day injured list (ankle) on Aug. 13.

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Pirates, Hitting .257 with 19 RBI, 6 HR and 27 runs scored. Came off 10-day injured list (hamstring) on Aug. 15.

Ad

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Padres, Recovering after offseason Tommy John surgery.

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Hitting .240 with 49 runs scored, 13 HR and 43 RBI.

QB Nathaniel Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, Hitting .248 with 12 HR, 54 RBI, 46 runs scored.

RP Darren O’Day, Bishop Kenny, Yankees, Currently on the 60-day injury list but likely out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his hamstring.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Hitting .136 with 6 HR, 10 runs scored and 15 RBI. Currently on 10-day injured list.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Mets, Is 2-1 with 26 Ks in 20.2IP, 5.23 ERA. Was moved from 10-day to 60-day injured list late last week. Has been out since early July with elbow injury.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Hitting .232 with 9 HR, 31 runs scored, 26 RBI and 9 stolen bases.

OF DJ Stewart, Bolles, Orioles, Hitting .198 with 33 runs scored, 10 HR and 27 RBI. Has had a miserable year at the plate, but 3 of his 4 hits this month have been homers.

Ad

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Indians, Traded by Astros at the deadline. Hitting .268 with 39 RBI, 3 HR, 21 stolen bases and 58 runs scored.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, Is 11-7 with 3.26 ERA, 141 Ks in 154.2 IP.