He’s the guy: Jaguars name Trevor Lawrence starting QB

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) tries to avoid a hit by New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in the first half of an NFL preseason football game in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Trevor Lawrence is the starting quarterback for the Jaguars.

Finally.

Coach Urban Meyer officially named Lawrence the team’s starter for the opener in Houston on Sept. 12.

It puts an end to a manufactured quarterback battle between Lawrence and Gardner Minshew that the coaching staff held on to.

Minshew struggled in two preseason games, outplayed by third-string quarterback CJ Beathard. Lawrence has been above average in two preseason starts but Jacksonville’s future is clearly with the No. 1 overall draft pick.

With more reps and a full-strength offensive line, Lawrence has a much higher ceiling than both Beathard and Minshew.