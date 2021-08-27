New football era begins in a big way for Edward Waters on Saturday

Athletic director Paul Bryant, left and A. Zachary Fauison Jr., the president at Edward Waters College, pose with new football coach Toriano Moore on Friday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Edward Waters is ready for its big moment.

The Tigers open the Toriano Morgan era and the new stadium era on Saturday afternoon against Florida Memorial at 4 p.m.

The Tigers have had an offseason of change, and that’s been a very good thing. They hired Morgan last April to lead their program. In late June, the school announced it was changing from a college into a university, hence the Tigers going from their standing EWC initials to the new EWU.

In July, it announced a jump from NAIA into NCAA Division II, a substantial move for the program in academics and athletics. And this week, the program unveiled its new football facility and named it Nathaniel Glover Community Field and Stadium in honor of the former school president and Jacksonville sheriff.

Those new digs will have their first moment for fans to see on Saturday against Florida Memorial. Morgan said that it’s an investment in the students and they feel that.

“And I think the pride that they’re feeling is that they have a sense of gratitude that someone is investing in them, and it makes them feel good,” Morgan said. “So, with that, you know they want to do more, they want to do their part. They want to hold their end of the bargain up, which is firstly being great students then performing out here on the football field, so they are walking with a new swag.”

The Tigers were 1-2 in the pandemic-shortened spring season.