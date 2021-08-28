A Bolles Showcase: Kade Frew, Bulldogs cruise in prime time opener

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Just call it the Bolles City Showcase.

The Bulldogs were dominant from open to close in the WW Gay Bold City Showcase on a soggy Friday night, routing former district opponent West Nassau 42-0 to open the season with a fury.

The Bulldogs scored five touchdowns in the first half, four of them by running back Kade Frew, and smothered everything the Warriors threw at them.

Bolles (1-0) has state championship expectations after back-to-back runner-up finishes and came out rolling. Frew was untouchable, scoring four first-half rushing touchdowns as the Bulldogs romped.

Frew looked every bit of one of the best backs in the area, running through massive holes cleared by his offensive line and running by the Warriors.

He zig-zagged and went down the sideline for a 64-yard run that set up a 3-yard touchdown for a 28-0 Bolles lead. And he was done for the game after a 9-yard touchdown with 1:01 left to play in the half.