Edward Waters surges back to beat Florida Memorial in stadium debut

Edward Waters University opened play in its new stadium on Saturday and beat Florida Memorial 24-20.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Talk about a way to open a stadium.

Edward Waters University came back at the finish to open play in its new stadium — and a new division — in style.

Freshman quarterback Cedquan Smith scored on a 4-yard touchdown run with 16 seconds left to give the Tigers a 24-20 win over Florida Memorial on Saturday afternoon. EWU trailed 13-0 early in the third quarter and 20-17 with just under 3 minutes to play before it rallied.

De’shaun Hugee rushed for 70 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown and Vashaun Stockman recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for EWU.

Here's the Game Winning TD from Freshman QB Cedquan Smith with :16 remaining in the game! #RevampRestoreReignite! #TigerPride!🐅🏈 pic.twitter.com/lQ7wnRF9e6 — Edward Waters Athletics (@EWU_Athletics) August 29, 2021

EWU was playing in its debut under coach Toriano Morgan and a new facility, named Nathaniel Glover Community Field and Stadium. It was also its first game as a member of NCAA Division II, which the Tigers joined as a provisional member this summer.

The Tigers (1-0) visit Benedict College on Sept. 9 in their next game.