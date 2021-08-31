News4Jax Super 10: Clay moves in to rankings as top teams hold steady

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school football is in full swing and News4Jax has you covered. The Super 10 rankings will be a fixture on Tuesday’s during the regular season. All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.

Super 10

Rank (Previous) School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Trinity Christian (1-0), Class 2A

Last week: d. Raines, 24-18.

This week: vs. Ribault (0-1), 7:30 p.m.

Why they’re here: The Conquerors got a big test in Week 1 before pulling away. Should be a physical game against the Trojans, but the real slate begins Sept. 24 at Columbia.

2. (2) Bolles (1-0), Class 4A

Last week: d. West Nassau, 42-0 in WW Gay Bold City Showcase.

This week: at (5) Columbia (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The Bulldogs eviscerated the Warriors in the Showcase on WJXT last Friday night. The competition increases significantly this week with a trip out to Lake City.

3. (3) Riverside (1-0), Class 6A

Last week: d. Parker, 28-3.

This week: at Atlantic Coast (1-0), 6:30 p.m.

Why they’re here: The defense looks as advertised, maybe better, in a lockdown effort of the Braves in Week 1. A game against the much-improved Stingrays is up next for OJ Small’s crew.

4. (4) Bartram Trail (1-0), Class 8A

Last week: d. Tallahassee Rickards, 24-7.

This week: vs. Miami Columbus (1-0).

Why they’re here: The Bears haven’t taken the easy route to start the season. After scrambling to get Rickards on the schedule last week, Bartram gets Columbus, the 2019 state champion and winners of 17 straight games, to come to town for a visit.

5. (5) Columbia, Class 6A

Last week: d. Delray Beach American Heritage, 46-23.

This week: vs. (2) Bolles (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The Tigers were absolutely dominant in their opener, jumping in front 27-0 and coasting. Game of the week contender ahead against No. 2 Bolles on Friday night.

6. (7) Baker County (1-0), Class 5A

Last week: d. Bradford, 28-18.

This week: vs. Viera (1-0).

Notable: Wildcats got things rolling with a rivalry win on the road at Bradford. Baker County head coach Kevin Mays faces a Viera program he knows well this week. He took Viera to the 2015 Class 7A state championship game.

7. (9) Oakleaf (1-0), Class 8A

Last week: d. Orange Park, 42-21 in WW Gay Bold City Showcase.

This week: vs. Miami Carol City (1-0).

Notable: The Knights rushed for 495 yards and a staggering 11 yards per carry in a rivalry rout of the Raiders in a soggy Showcase on Saturday. The competition increases in a hurry this week.

8. (10) Sandalwood (1-0), Class 8A

Last week: d. Fletcher, 19-15.

This week: vs. Gainesville Buchholz (1-0), 6:30 p.m.

Notable: Chris Calhoun’s legs delivered the Saints a comeback win over rival Fletcher last week. Big test against the visiting Bobcats on tap next.

9. (NR) Clay (1-0), Class 5A

Last week: d. Fleming Island, 21-14.

This week: Off.

Notable: Huge win over Clay County rival and previous No. 7 Fleming builds off of a strong 2020 season. Blue Devils are off this week before a visit to Bradford on Sept. 10.

10. (5) Raines (0-1), Class 5A

Last week: lost to (1) Trinity Christian, 24-18.

This week: at First Coast (0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Notable: The Vikings gave No. 1 Trinity a battle last week before coming up short. They stay in over University Christian, which has looked very good this season against larger programs.

On the bubble

Atlantic Coast (1-0, Class 7A); Baldwin (0-0, Class 3A); Creekside (1-0, Class 8A); Fletcher (0-1, Class 7A); Mandarin (0-1, Class 8A); St. Augustine (0-0, Class 6A); Suwannee (1-0, Class 5A); University Christian (1-0, Class 2A); White (1-0, Class 5A).

Week 2, Florida

All games Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated

Bolles (1-0) at Columbia (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Bradford (0-1) at Union County (0-1), 7:30 p.m.

Christ’s Church (1-0) at Cedar Creek Christian (0-0)

Creekside (0-0) at Nease (1-0)

Daytona Beach Mainland (0-0) at Flagler Palm Coast (0-0)

Englewood (1-0) at Bishop Kenny (1-0)

Fleming Island (0-1) at Lake Minneola (1-0)

Fletcher (0-1) at Parker (0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Fort White (0-0) at Newberry (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Gainesville Buchholz (0-0) at Sandalwood (1-0), 6:30 p.m.

Gainesville Eastside (0-1) at Middleburg (1-0)

Gainesville Oak Hall (0-1) at Bishop Snyder (0-0)

Harvest (0-1) at St. John Paul II (0-1)

Hilliard (1-0) at Stanton (0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Jackson (0-1) at Providence (0-1)

Keystone Heights (1-0) at Bell (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Mandarin (0-1) at Spruce Creek (1-0)

Matanzas (0-1) at Port Orange Atlantic (0-1)

Menendez (1-0) at St. Augustine (0-0)

Miami Carol City (1-0) at Oakleaf (1-0)

Miami Columbus (1-0) at Bartram Trail (1-0)

North Florida Educational (0-0) at Seffner Christian (1-0)

Palatka (0-0) at Eustis (1-0)

Ponte Vedra (0-1) at Episcopal (1-0)

Raines (0-1) at First Coast (0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Ribault (0-1) at Trinity Christian (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Ridgeview (0-0) at Orange Park (0-1)

Riverside (1-0) at Atlantic Coast (1-0), 6:30 p.m.

Santa Fe (1-0) at Suwannee (1-0), 7:30 p.m., canceled due to COVID-19

Tocoi Creek (0-1) at Interlachen (0-1)

Umatilla (0-1) at Crescent City (0-1)

University Christian (1-0) at Zephyrhills Christian (0-0)

Viera (0-1) at Baker County (1-0)

White (1-0) at Westside (1-0), 6:30 p.m.

Wolfson (0-1) at Paxon (0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Young Kids in Motion (0-1) at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal (0-1)

Yulee (0-1) at Fernandina Beach (0-1)

OFF: Baldwin, Clay, Eagle’s View, St. Joseph, West Nassau, Zarephath Academy.

Week 3, Georgia

All games Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Baldwin (1-0) at Ware County (2-0)

Beacon Hill (Virginia) (0-0) at Camden County (2-0)

Long County (1-1) at Charlton County (1-0)

Pierce County (1-1) at Claxton (0-1)

Winder-Barrow (1-0) at Glynn Academy (0-1-1)

Off: Brunswick.