Down on the farm: Area players wrap up August, head to homestretch in minor league season

(Photo by Steshka Willems from Pexels.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Every other Tuesday, News4Jax will check in on area players and how they’re doing in minor league baseball. Stats are through Aug. 30 games.

Pos., Player, Local tie, Level, Team, MLB affiliate

P, Skylar Arias, Oakleaf, Double-A, Akron, Indians, Is 7-2 with 4.58 ERA, 50 Ks in 37.1 IP.

P, Bryan Baker, UNF, Triple-A, Buffalo, Blue Jays, He’s 4-1 with 40 Ks, 1.32 ERA, 9 saves in 34 IP. Dropped his first game of the season on Aug. 6.

P, Michael Baumann, JU, Triple-A, Norfolk, Orioles, Is 4-2 with 64 Ks, 3.62 ERA in 64.2 IP.

P, Zach Bryant, JU, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox, Is 2-3 with 57 Ks, 3.76 ERA in 40.2 IP.

IF, Tyler Callihan, Providence, Low-A, Daytona, Reds, On 60-day injured list. Hitting .299 with 2 HR, 14 R, 10 RBI and 5 stolen bases.

P, Blair Calvo, Nease/Flagler, Low-A, Grand Fresno, Rockies, Is 3-1 with 2 saves, 63 Ks in 60.1 IP, 4.48 ERA.

LF, Willie Carter, Fort White, Low-A, Augusta, Braves, Hitting .277 with 7 HR, 57 RBI, 41 runs scored, 16 stolen bases.

Ad

P, Bradford Depperman, UNF, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Is 2-3 with 40 Ks, save, 5.53 ERA in 40.2 IP. Remains on 7-day injured list.

CF, Donnie Dewees, UNF, Double-A, Tennessee, Cubs, On 60-day DL with torn ACL and is likely to miss a good portion of the season.

P, Austin Drury, UNF, Double-A, Tulsa, Dodgers, Is 5-2 with 4.37 ERA, 62 Ks in 57.2 IP. Has appeared in 26 games.

IF, Max Ferguson, Bolles, Rookie, ACL Padres, Padres, Hitting .267 with 9 RBI, 13 runs scored, 8 stolen bases.

P, JC Flowers, Trinity Christian, High-A, Greensboro, Pirates, Is 5-3 with a save, 3.79 ERA, 85 Ks in 71.1 IP.

P, Chris Gau, JU/University Christian, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Is 3-2 with 3.46 ERA, 6 saves, 65 Ks in 41.2 IP. Promoted to Double-A on Aug. 20.

P, Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, Double-A, Somerset, Yankees, Is 4-6 with 2.79 ERA, 2 saves, 78 Ks in 51.2 IP.

C, Nathan Hickey, Providence, Rookie, FCL Red Sox, Red Sox, Recent fifth-round draft pick has not played yet.

Ad

P, AJ Labas, Trinity Christian, Rookie, FCL Twins, Twins, Is 1-1 with 9.00 ERA, 4 Ks in 5 IP.

P, Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Triple-A, Albuquerque, Is 3-3 in the minors this season with 9 saves, 19 Ks in 22.2 IP, 4.37 ERA. Has logged 16.1 MLB innings, 1-0 record in bigs in 2021.

OF, Todd Lott, First Coast/Trinity Christian, High-A, Peoria, Cardinals, Hitting .238 with 40 RBI, 12 HR, 41 runs scored. Hit 4 of his 12 homers in August.

RF, Connor Marabell, Bartram/JU, Triple-A, Columbus, Indians, Hitting .301 with 6 HR, 42 RBI, 32 runs scored, 4 stolen bases.

CF, Austin Martin, Trinity Christian, Double-A, Wichita, Twins, Hitting .277 with 5 HR, 33 RBI, 52 runs scored.

P, Chris Mauloni, Oakleaf/JU, High-A, West Michigan, Tigers, Is 3-4 with a pair of saves, 3.86 ERA, 72 Ks in 46.2 IP.

P, Liam McCall, First Coast, Low-A, St. Lucie, Mets, Is 3-1 with 25 Ks, save in 26.2 IP, 4.73 ERA.

Ad

P, Pearson McMahan, Middleburg/SJRSC, Double-A, Harrisburg, Nationals, Is 4-3 with 33 Ks, 45 IP, 4.00 ERA in 30 appearances.

C, Sam McMillian, Suwannee, Low-A, Lakeland, Tigers, Hitting .203 with 5 RBI, 12 runs scored. Moved to 60-day injured list.

P, Alex McRae, JU, Triple-A, Charlotte, White Sox, Is 2-6 with 71 Ks in 68.2 IP, 5.37 ERA.

OF, Tanner Murphy, Bartram Trail/UNF, High-A, Brooklyn, Mets, Hitting .187 with 17 RBI, 3 HR, 20 runs scored and 7 stolen bases.

C, Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Double-A, Pensacola, Marlins, Hitting .236 with 8 HR, 23 runs scored and 23 RBI across 3 levels this season. Moved down from Triple-A Jacksonville on Aug. 3.

P, Trent Palmer, JU, Low-A, Dunedin, Blue Jays, Is 2-2 with 3.33 ERA, 58 Ks, 46 IP.

P, Mark Potter, JU, High-A, Jersey Shore, Phillies, Is 1-3 with 46 Ks, save, 9.19 ERA in 32.1 IP.

P, Zach Rafuse, Baker County, High-A, Lansing, Athletics, Is 1-1 with 10 Ks in 9 IP, 1.00 ERA. Moved to 60-day injured list on Aug. 11.

Ad

P, Tyler Santana, JU, Rookie, ACL Cubs, Cubs, Recent free agent signee of Cubs. Is 1-0 with 2.84 ERA, save, 6 Ks in 6.1 IP.

2B, L.J. Talley, Charlton County, Double-A, New Hampshire, Hitting .250 with 54 RBI, 8 HR, 42 runs scored.

P, Matt Tomshaw, JU, Triple-A, Rochester, Nationals, Signed as a free agent with Washington late last month, but was released on Aug. 6. Is 0-6 with 46 Ks in 52.2 IP, 7.86 ERA in minors this year.

P, Alec Wisely, Sandalwood, Low-A, Lynchburg, Indians, Is 2-3 with 3 saves, 47 Ks in 41.1 IP, 5.01 ERA in 29 appearances.

2B, Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, High-A, Bowling Green, Rays, Hitting .294 with 16 HR, 57 RBI, 31 stolen bases and 69 runs scored. Hit .304 in August with 5 HR, 13 RBI.

OF, Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, Low-A, Fredericksburg, Nationals, Hitting .179 with 5 runs scored, 5 stolen bases.