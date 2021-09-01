Local MLB update: Tough week for Baez; UNF’s Bryan Baker called up to bigs

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area has produced countless stars in professional baseball and we’re keeping track of the players currently in the big leagues. Each Wednesday, News4Jax will update players in Major League Baseball.

Updates on area minor leaguers are published every other Tuesday. Here’s the latest minor league update.

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Mets, Hitting .244 with 59 runs scored, 26 HR, 73 RBI and 13 stolen bases. Has been a nonfactor since trade from Cubs to Mets and created quite a headache with thumbs down sign to home fans during a 9-4 win over the Nationals last Sunday. He later apologized for the move.

P Bryan Baker, UNF, Blue Jays, Called up to bigs on Wednesday to become first Ospreys player to reach the majors since Mike Wood on Aug. 21, 2003 with the Athletics.

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Is 5-8 with 4.31 ERA, 98 Ks in 104.1 IP. Came off the 10-day injured list (ankle) on Aug. 13 but placed on COVID-19 list a week ago.

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Pirates, Hitting .249 with 32 runs scored, 6 HR, 19 RBI.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Padres, Recovering after offseason Tommy John surgery.

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Hitting .247 with 57 runs scored, 49 RBI and 14 HR.

QB Nathaniel Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, Hitting .261 with 56 runs scored, 14 HR, 61 RBI.

RP Darren O’Day, Bishop Kenny, Yankees, Currently on the 60-day injury list but likely out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his hamstring.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Currently on injury rehab assignment in what has been a lost year filled with a surgery and injuries.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Mets, Is 2-1 with 26 Ks in 20.2IP, 5.23 ERA. Was moved from 10-day to 60-day injured list late last week. Has been out since early July with elbow injury.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Hitting .221 with 33 runs scored, 9 HR, 26 RBI and 11 stolen bases.

OF DJ Stewart, Bolles, Orioles, Hitting .206 with 36 runs scored, 11 HR, 31 RBI in another disappointing season.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Indians, Hitting .267 with 66 runs scored, 4 HR, 43 RBI, 22 stolen bases.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, Turned 40 years old on Monday and continued his sterling season. Is 13-7 with 2.97 ERA, 155 Ks in 169.2 IP.