News4JAX hosts ‘Teal the Show’ watch parties for Jaguars’ road games

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars fans have a new way to watch their favorite team this season -- with News4Jax Insiders.

News4JAX has partnered with Island Wing Co. Grill and Bar to host ‘Teal the Show’ watch parties for each of the team’s road games during the 2021 season.

Through our Insider program, 36 fans will have reserved seating to watch the Teal and Black while enjoying the company of other fans, hanging with News4JAX personalities.

Insiders who reserve a seat (or two) and attend a watch party be entered to win two tickets to the next Jaguars home game. Drawing will be held on-site.

Each watch party will be held at Island Wing Co. Grill and Bar located at 4409 Southside Boulevard, Jacksonville.

Schedule for each watch party