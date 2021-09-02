News4Jax Super 6 volleyball: Dominant Ponte Vedra opens season in the top spot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax Super 6 high school volleyball poll will be published each Thursday during the regular season. Record are through Sept. 1 games.

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. Ponte Vedra (2-0, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Episcopal.

Why they’re here: The Sharks remain on another level. They’ve won 38 consecutive matches, the last two state championships, and all but one of those matches by sweep. Those streaks will be put to the test this week at the Nike Tournament of Champions event in Orlando. Ponte Vedra has had the last two All-News4Jax players of the year, and one of those, MB Zeta Washington, returns. So, too, does first-team selection Jessica Shattles at setter, second-teamer Rachel Johnson at hitter and another strong, versatile player in Kendall Mignerey.

2. Bishop Kenny (2-0, Class 4A)

Notable win: Providence.

Why they’re here: You can’t mention area volleyball without mentioning Kenny. The defending state champion Crusaders have a pair of 3-0s to open the season, with All-News4Jax selection Allison Cavanaugh (25 kills) and Bailey Chin (13 kills) leading Kenny’s push into 2021. Big test up ahead in the massive Nike Tournament of Champions event in Orlando.

Ad

3. Bartram Trail (2-1, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Creekside, Fletcher.

Why they’re here: Two quality wins for the Bears right out of the gate. And they’ve got a good bit of talent returning from last year’s 14-8 squad. Hitters Jenna Otts (37 kills, 19 aces) and Lauren Marien (32 kills) return for the Bears, as does first-team All-News4Jax selection at libero, Sydney Lewis (45 digs) and setter Annie Dill (86 assists).

4. Episcopal (3-1, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Christ’s Church, Nease.

Why they’re here: The Eagles swept both the Panthers and Eagles and then beat the Bulldogs 3-1. Their lone loss came to No. 1 Ponte Vedra. Versatile players in Kate Adams and Aliyah Nields lead Episcopal at the net with 13 kills apiece. Sierra Woff and Elizabeth Curran had combined for 22 kills. The Eagles have four matches on Saturday in the Savannah Country Day Labor Day clash.

5. Creekside (1-1, Class 7A)

Notable win: Ridgeview.

Ad

Why they’re here: The Knights have been very good under coach Megan Bowers. They went 17-3 last season before dropping a 3-2 game against power Tallahassee Leon. While they did graduate some significant players from that squad, the Knights are in good hands. Middle Isabella Collier and outside Allison Green have led the offense thus far (14 kills apiece).

6. Mandarin (4-0, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Fletcher, Ridgeview.

Why they’re here: Good start for the Mustangs, who return second-team All-News4Jax selection S/RS Taylor Boyd and hitter Ellie Jackson. Mandarin is likely to find itself in the Gateway Conference championship game. Big game Thursday night against Yulee up next for the Mustangs.

On the bubble

Bolles (3-1, Class 4A); Fletcher (2-2, Class 6A); Middleburg (3-1, Class 5A); Ridgeview (1-2, Class 5A); Providence (2-1, Class 3A); Union County (4-0, Class 1A); Yulee (0-1, Class 4A).