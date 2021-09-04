High school football ‘21: Friday’s scoreboard and looking ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The second week of the high school football season is in the books.
A glance at how Friday night’s games turned out, TV highlights and looking ahead to next week’s games.
The scoreboard
Friday night’s results
Bartram Trail 12, Miami Columbus 6
Bishop Kenny 24, Englewood 12
Bolles 34, Columbia 7
Christ’s Church 58, Cedar Creek Christian 22
Creekside 37, Nease 27
Crescent City 41, Umatilla 6
Eustis 31, Palatka 28
Flagler Palm Coast 17, Daytona Beach Mainland 13
Fleming Island 6, Lake Minneola 0
Gainesville Buchholz 28, Sandalwood 7
Gainesville Oak Hall 28, Bishop Snyder 14
Hilliard 51, Stanton 2
Jackson 46, Providence 14
Keystone Heights 38, Bell 0
Matanzas 36, Port Orange Atlantic 8
Middleburg 40, Gainesville Eastside 23
Newberry 14, Fort White 7
Oakleaf 40, Miami Carol City 30
Orange Park 38, Ridgeview 7
Parker 9, Fletcher 7
Paxon 21, Wolfson 14
Ponte Vedra 34, Episcopal 0
Raines 39, First Coast 0
Riverside 40, Atlantic Coast 7
St. Augustine 44, Menendez 0
St. John Paul II 34, Harvest 0
Saint Stephen’s Episcopal 40, Young Kids in Motion 0
Seffner Christian 18, North Florida Educational 14
Spruce Creek 15, Mandarin 14
Suwannee 43, Westside 13
Trinity Christian 37, Ribault 0
Union County 50, Bradford 21
University Christian 34, Zephyrhills Christian 13
Viera 31, Baker County 22
Yulee 23, Fernandina Beach 7
Others originally scheduled
Santa Fe (0-1) at Suwannee (1-0), 7:30 p.m., canceled due to COVID-19 issues at Santa Fe
White (1-0) at Westside (1-0), 6:30 p.m., canceled due to COVID-19 issues at White
OFF: Baldwin, Clay, Eagle’s View, St. Joseph, West Nassau, White, Zarephath Academy.
Georgia scoreboard
Camden County 51, Inlet Grove 18
Charlton County 40, Long County 20
Glynn Academy 35, Winder-Barrow 14
Pierce County 38, Claxton 0
Ware County 41, Baldwin 20
OFF: Brunswick.
What’s next
Week 3, Friday, Sept. 10
Baker County (1-1) at Ponte Vedra (1-1)
Baldwin (0-0) at Westside (1-1), 6:30 p.m.
Bell Creek (0-1) at Christ’s Church (2-0)
Bishop Kenny (2-0) at Stanton (0-2), 6:30 p.m.
Bronson (1-1) at Bishop Snyder (0-1)
Cedar Creek Christian (0-1) at Eagle’s View (1-0)
Clay (1-0) at Bradford (0-2), 7:30 p.m.
Columbia (1-1) at Oakleaf (2-0)
Crescent City (1-1) at Interlachen (0-1)
Englewood (1-1) at Episcopal (0-2)
Fleming Island (1-1) at Creekside (2-0)
Hamilton County (0-1) at Fort White (0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Harvest (0-1) at Union County (1-0), 7:30 p.m.
Hawthorne (2-0) at Suwannee (2-0), 7:30 p.m.
Jackson (1-1) at Fletcher (0-2), 6:30 p.m.
Madison County (0-1) at University Christian (2-0), 7:30 p.m.
Mandarin (0-2) at First Coast (0-2), 6:30 p.m.
Matanzas (1-0) at Deltona (1-1)
Menendez (1-1) at Ridgeview (0-1)
Middleburg at Santa Fe, canceled due to COVID-19
North Florida Educational (0-1) at St. Joseph (0-1)
Orange Park (1-1) at Nease (1-1)
Parker (1-1) at Wolfson (0-2), 6:30 p.m.
Paxon (1-1) at Hilliard (2-0)
Port Orange Atlantic (0-2) at Flagler Palm Coast (1-0)
Providence (0-2) at Fernandina Beach (0-2)
Riverside (2-0) at Ribault (0-2), 6:30 p.m.
St. Augustine (1-0) at Bolles (2-0), 7:30 p.m.
Sandalwood (1-1) at Atlantic Coast (1-1), 6:30 p.m.
Tallahassee Lincoln (1-1) at Bartram Trail (2-0)
Tocoi Creek (0-1) at Keystone Heights (2-0)
Weeki Wachee (0-2) at Palatka (0-1)
West Nassau (0-1) at Yulee (1-1)
Zarephath Academy (1-0) at Trinity Christian (2-0), 7:30 p.m.
Off: Middleburg, Raines, White.
Georgia, Week 4
Thursday, Sept. 9
Brunswick (2-0) at New Hampstead (2-0)
Friday, Sept. 10
Camden County (3-0) at Marietta (0-1)
Charlton County (2-0) at McIntosh County (0-1-1)
Thomson (3-0) at Ware County (3-0)
Off: Glynn Academy, Pierce County.