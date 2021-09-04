High school football ‘21: Friday’s scoreboard and looking ahead

St. Augustine QB Trevon Dirden (2) evades Menendez linebacker Jayden Williams and picks up yards in the second quarter. SAHS won the game 44-0.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The second week of the high school football season is in the books.

A glance at how Friday night’s games turned out, TV highlights and looking ahead to next week’s games.

The scoreboard

Friday night’s results

Bartram Trail 12, Miami Columbus 6

Bishop Kenny 24, Englewood 12

Bolles 34, Columbia 7

Christ’s Church 58, Cedar Creek Christian 22

Creekside 37, Nease 27

Crescent City 41, Umatilla 6

Eustis 31, Palatka 28

Flagler Palm Coast 17, Daytona Beach Mainland 13

Fleming Island 6, Lake Minneola 0

Gainesville Buchholz 28, Sandalwood 7

Gainesville Oak Hall 28, Bishop Snyder 14

Hilliard 51, Stanton 2

Jackson 46, Providence 14

Keystone Heights 38, Bell 0

Matanzas 36, Port Orange Atlantic 8

Middleburg 40, Gainesville Eastside 23

Newberry 14, Fort White 7

Oakleaf 40, Miami Carol City 30

Orange Park 38, Ridgeview 7

Parker 9, Fletcher 7

Paxon 21, Wolfson 14

Ponte Vedra 34, Episcopal 0

Raines 39, First Coast 0

Riverside 40, Atlantic Coast 7

St. Augustine 44, Menendez 0

St. John Paul II 34, Harvest 0

Saint Stephen’s Episcopal 40, Young Kids in Motion 0

Seffner Christian 18, North Florida Educational 14

Spruce Creek 15, Mandarin 14

Suwannee 43, Westside 13

Trinity Christian 37, Ribault 0

Union County 50, Bradford 21

University Christian 34, Zephyrhills Christian 13

Viera 31, Baker County 22

Yulee 23, Fernandina Beach 7

Others originally scheduled

Santa Fe (0-1) at Suwannee (1-0), 7:30 p.m., canceled due to COVID-19 issues at Santa Fe

White (1-0) at Westside (1-0), 6:30 p.m., canceled due to COVID-19 issues at White

OFF: Baldwin, Clay, Eagle’s View, St. Joseph, West Nassau, White, Zarephath Academy.

Georgia scoreboard

Camden County 51, Inlet Grove 18

Charlton County 40, Long County 20

Glynn Academy 35, Winder-Barrow 14

Pierce County 38, Claxton 0

Ware County 41, Baldwin 20

OFF: Brunswick.

Watch the week’s highlights

Game of the week: Creekside 37, Nease 27

Highlights, Part 1: Creekside-Nease, Oakleaf-Carol City; Columbus-Bartram Trail; Parker-Fletcher; Bishop Kenny-Englewood.

Highlights, Part 2: Atlantic Coast-Riverside; Buchholz-Sandalwood; Trinity Christian-Ribault; Episcopal-Ponte Vedra

Highlights, Part 3: Raines-First Coast; Wolfson-Paxon.

Play of the night: Ponte Vedra’s Wyatt Rogers

All-star of the night: Creekside’s Preston Strope

What’s next

Week 3, Friday, Sept. 10

Baker County (1-1) at Ponte Vedra (1-1)

Baldwin (0-0) at Westside (1-1), 6:30 p.m.

Bell Creek (0-1) at Christ’s Church (2-0)

Bishop Kenny (2-0) at Stanton (0-2), 6:30 p.m.

Bronson (1-1) at Bishop Snyder (0-1)

Cedar Creek Christian (0-1) at Eagle’s View (1-0)

Clay (1-0) at Bradford (0-2), 7:30 p.m.

Columbia (1-1) at Oakleaf (2-0)

Crescent City (1-1) at Interlachen (0-1)

Englewood (1-1) at Episcopal (0-2)

Fleming Island (1-1) at Creekside (2-0)

Hamilton County (0-1) at Fort White (0-1), 7:30 p.m.

Harvest (0-1) at Union County (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Hawthorne (2-0) at Suwannee (2-0), 7:30 p.m.

Jackson (1-1) at Fletcher (0-2), 6:30 p.m.

Madison County (0-1) at University Christian (2-0), 7:30 p.m.

Mandarin (0-2) at First Coast (0-2), 6:30 p.m.

Matanzas (1-0) at Deltona (1-1)

Menendez (1-1) at Ridgeview (0-1)

Middleburg at Santa Fe, canceled due to COVID-19

North Florida Educational (0-1) at St. Joseph (0-1)

Orange Park (1-1) at Nease (1-1)

Parker (1-1) at Wolfson (0-2), 6:30 p.m.

Paxon (1-1) at Hilliard (2-0)

Port Orange Atlantic (0-2) at Flagler Palm Coast (1-0)

Providence (0-2) at Fernandina Beach (0-2)

Riverside (2-0) at Ribault (0-2), 6:30 p.m.

St. Augustine (1-0) at Bolles (2-0), 7:30 p.m.

Sandalwood (1-1) at Atlantic Coast (1-1), 6:30 p.m.

Tallahassee Lincoln (1-1) at Bartram Trail (2-0)

Tocoi Creek (0-1) at Keystone Heights (2-0)

Weeki Wachee (0-2) at Palatka (0-1)

West Nassau (0-1) at Yulee (1-1)

Zarephath Academy (1-0) at Trinity Christian (2-0), 7:30 p.m.

Off: Middleburg, Raines, White.

Georgia, Week 4

Thursday, Sept. 9

Brunswick (2-0) at New Hampstead (2-0)

Friday, Sept. 10

Camden County (3-0) at Marietta (0-1)

Charlton County (2-0) at McIntosh County (0-1-1)

Thomson (3-0) at Ware County (3-0)

Off: Glynn Academy, Pierce County.