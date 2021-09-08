News4Jax Super 10: UC, St. Augustine among newcomers to Week 3 rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school football season is in full swing and News4Jax has you covered. The Super 10 rankings will be a fixture on Tuesday’s during the regular season. All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.
Super 10
Rank (Previous) School, Record, Classification
1. (1) Trinity Christian (2-0), Class 2A
Last week: d. Ribault, 37-0.
This week: vs. Zarephath Academy (1-0), 7:30 p.m.
Notable: The Conquerors crushed the Trojans and will have a similar running clock game against the second-year Eagles this week before an uptick in competition. Coach Verlon Dorminey is inching closer to career win No. 300, a milestone he can surpass next week against Clearwater Academy International.
2. (2) Bolles (1-0), Class 4A
Last week: d. Columbia, 34-7.
This week: vs. St. Augustine (1-0), 7:30 p.m.
Notable: The Bulldogs look very good. They’ve outscored teams 76-7 in their first two games, including a thorough beating of the Tigers on the road last week. Another tough challenge awaits against the Yellow Jackets.
3. (4) Bartram Trail (2-0), Class 8A
Last week: d. Miami Columbus, 12-6.
This week: vs. Tallahassee Lincoln (1-1).
Notable: The Bears continue to impress. Traditionally a lights out offensive squad, Bartram’s defense has been the headliner this year. The Bears have surrendered 12 points in two games against top-shelf competition. Bartram’s win over Columbus ended a 17-game winning streak of the Explorers.
4. (3) Riverside (2-0), Class 6A
Last week: d. Atlantic Coast, 40-7.
This week: at Ribault (0-2), 6:30 p.m.
Notable: The Generals have allowed all of 10 points in two games. Realistically, they’re not going to be tested again until an Oct. 8 game against Columbia. Probably a bit of a surprise to see the Generals and Bartram trading spots this week (especially after Riverside smothered the Bears in the preseason classic) but the Bears’ two wins are a bit more impressive at this point.
5. (7) Oakleaf (2-0), Class 8A
Last week: d. Miami Carol City, 40-30.
This week: vs. Columbia (1-1).
Notable: The Knights are off to a strong start and a comeback win over the Chiefs is a headline-grabbing victory. Can they keep that going against the Tigers?
6. (NR) University Christian (2-0), Class 2A
Last week: d. Zephyrhills Christian, 37-12.
This week: vs. Madison County (0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Notable: The big movers this week, the Christians jump up after a solid start. Their Week 1 win came at Class 6A Pensacola Booker T. Washington. Exceptionally difficult opponent this week against the Cowboys.
7. (10) Raines (1-1), Class 5A
Last week: d. First Coast, 39-0.
This week: Off.
Notable: Another big movement this week comes courtesy of the Vikings. They played No. 1 Trinity to a six-point game in Week 1 and then smoked the Buccaneers in a Northside showdown last week behind a strong game by Reshawn Latimer at QB (206 passing yards, 3 TDs, 65 rushing yards, 2 TDs).
8. (9) Clay (1-0), Class 5A
Last week: Off.
This week: at Bradford (0-2).
Notable: Blue Devils back in action following an early off week. They’ve got a pair of Clay County programs up after the Tornadoes, including a Week 5 showdown against Oakleaf.
9. (6) Baker County (1-1), Class 5A
Last week: lost to Viera, 31-22.
This week: at Ponte Vedra (1-1).
Notable: Big game for Cam Smith last week (208 total yards, 2 TDs), but Wildcats struggled defensively and gave up a staggering 515 yards. Chance to bounce back against a Sharks team that thumped Episcopal 34-0 last week.
10. (NR) St. Augustine (1-0), Class 6A
Last week: d. Menendez, 44-0.
This week: at (2) Bolles (2-0), 7:30 p.m.
Notable: The Yellow Jackets crack the Super 10 following a delayed start to the season. They drilled rival Menendez after having to sit out in Week 1 due to COVID-19 issues. Big test on Friday night against the Bulldogs.
Dropped out
Columbia (1-1, Class 6A); Sandalwood (1-1, Class 8A)
On the bubble
Baldwin (0-0, Class 3A); Columbia (1-1, Class 6A); Creekside (2-0, Class 8A); Flagler Palm Coast (1-0, Class 8A); Fleming Island (1-1, Class 7A); Parker (1-1, Class 5A); Sandalwood (1-1, Class 8A); Suwannee (2-0, Class 5A); White (1-0, Class 5A).
Week 3, Florida
All games Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated
Baker County (1-1) at Ponte Vedra (1-1)
Baldwin (0-0) at Westside (1-1), 6:30 p.m.
Bell Creek (0-1) at Christ’s Church (2-0)
Bishop Kenny (2-0) at Stanton (0-2), 6:30 p.m.
Bronson (1-1) at Bishop Snyder (0-1)
Cedar Creek Christian (0-1) at Eagle’s View (1-0)
Clay (1-0) at Bradford (0-2), 7:30 p.m.
Columbia (1-1) at Oakleaf (2-0)
Crescent City (1-1) at Interlachen (0-1)
Englewood (1-1) at Episcopal (0-2)
Fleming Island (1-1) at Creekside (2-0)
Hamilton County (0-1) at Fort White (0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Harvest (0-1) at Union County (1-0), 7:30 p.m.
Hawthorne (2-0) at Suwannee (2-0), 7:30 p.m.
Jackson (1-1) at Fletcher (0-2), 6:30 p.m.
Madison County (0-1) at University Christian (2-0), 7:30 p.m.
Mandarin (0-2) at First Coast (0-2), 6:30 p.m.
Matanzas (1-0) at Deltona (1-1)
Menendez (1-1) at Ridgeview (0-1)
Middleburg (2-0) at Santa Fe (0-2)
North Florida Educational (0-1) at St. Joseph (0-1)
Orange Park (1-1) at Nease (1-1)
Parker (1-1) at Wolfson (0-2), 6:30 p.m.
Paxon (1-1) at Hilliard (2-0)
Port Orange Atlantic (0-2) at Flagler Palm Coast (1-0)
Providence (0-2) at Fernandina Beach (0-2)
Riverside (2-0) at Ribault (0-2), 6:30 p.m.
St. Augustine (1-0) at Bolles (2-0), 7:30 p.m.
Sandalwood (1-1) at Atlantic Coast (1-1), 6:30 p.m.
Tallahassee Lincoln (1-1) at Bartram Trail (2-0)
Tocoi Creek (0-1) at Keystone Heights (2-0)
Weeki Wachee (0-2) at Palatka (0-1)
West Nassau (0-1) at Yulee (1-1)
Zarephath Academy (1-0) at Trinity Christian (2-0), 7:30 p.m.
Off: Raines, White.
Georgia, Week 4
All games at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 9
Brunswick (2-0) at New Hampstead (3-0)
Friday, Sept. 10
Camden County (3-0) at Marietta (1-1)
Charlton County (2-0) at McIntosh County (0-1-1)
Thomson (3-0) at Ware County (3-0)
Off: Glynn Academy, Pierce County.