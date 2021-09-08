News4Jax Super 10: UC, St. Augustine among newcomers to Week 3 rankings

St. Augustine running back Devonte Lyons crosses for the goal line and scores a rushing touchdown against Menendez in the second quarter. St. Augustine won the game 44-0.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school football season is in full swing and News4Jax has you covered. The Super 10 rankings will be a fixture on Tuesday’s during the regular season. All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.

Super 10

Rank (Previous) School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Trinity Christian (2-0), Class 2A

Last week: d. Ribault, 37-0.

This week: vs. Zarephath Academy (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The Conquerors crushed the Trojans and will have a similar running clock game against the second-year Eagles this week before an uptick in competition. Coach Verlon Dorminey is inching closer to career win No. 300, a milestone he can surpass next week against Clearwater Academy International.

2. (2) Bolles (1-0), Class 4A

Last week: d. Columbia, 34-7.

This week: vs. St. Augustine (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The Bulldogs look very good. They’ve outscored teams 76-7 in their first two games, including a thorough beating of the Tigers on the road last week. Another tough challenge awaits against the Yellow Jackets.

Ad

3. (4) Bartram Trail (2-0), Class 8A

Last week: d. Miami Columbus, 12-6.

This week: vs. Tallahassee Lincoln (1-1).

Notable: The Bears continue to impress. Traditionally a lights out offensive squad, Bartram’s defense has been the headliner this year. The Bears have surrendered 12 points in two games against top-shelf competition. Bartram’s win over Columbus ended a 17-game winning streak of the Explorers.

4. (3) Riverside (2-0), Class 6A

Last week: d. Atlantic Coast, 40-7.

This week: at Ribault (0-2), 6:30 p.m.

Notable: The Generals have allowed all of 10 points in two games. Realistically, they’re not going to be tested again until an Oct. 8 game against Columbia. Probably a bit of a surprise to see the Generals and Bartram trading spots this week (especially after Riverside smothered the Bears in the preseason classic) but the Bears’ two wins are a bit more impressive at this point.

5. (7) Oakleaf (2-0), Class 8A

Last week: d. Miami Carol City, 40-30.

Ad

This week: vs. Columbia (1-1).

Notable: The Knights are off to a strong start and a comeback win over the Chiefs is a headline-grabbing victory. Can they keep that going against the Tigers?

6. (NR) University Christian (2-0), Class 2A

Last week: d. Zephyrhills Christian, 37-12.

This week: vs. Madison County (0-1), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The big movers this week, the Christians jump up after a solid start. Their Week 1 win came at Class 6A Pensacola Booker T. Washington. Exceptionally difficult opponent this week against the Cowboys.

7. (10) Raines (1-1), Class 5A

Last week: d. First Coast, 39-0.

This week: Off.

Notable: Another big movement this week comes courtesy of the Vikings. They played No. 1 Trinity to a six-point game in Week 1 and then smoked the Buccaneers in a Northside showdown last week behind a strong game by Reshawn Latimer at QB (206 passing yards, 3 TDs, 65 rushing yards, 2 TDs).

8. (9) Clay (1-0), Class 5A

Last week: Off.

Ad

This week: at Bradford (0-2).

Notable: Blue Devils back in action following an early off week. They’ve got a pair of Clay County programs up after the Tornadoes, including a Week 5 showdown against Oakleaf.

9. (6) Baker County (1-1), Class 5A

Last week: lost to Viera, 31-22.

This week: at Ponte Vedra (1-1).

Notable: Big game for Cam Smith last week (208 total yards, 2 TDs), but Wildcats struggled defensively and gave up a staggering 515 yards. Chance to bounce back against a Sharks team that thumped Episcopal 34-0 last week.

10. (NR) St. Augustine (1-0), Class 6A

Last week: d. Menendez, 44-0.

This week: at (2) Bolles (2-0), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The Yellow Jackets crack the Super 10 following a delayed start to the season. They drilled rival Menendez after having to sit out in Week 1 due to COVID-19 issues. Big test on Friday night against the Bulldogs.

Dropped out

Columbia (1-1, Class 6A); Sandalwood (1-1, Class 8A)

Ad

On the bubble

Baldwin (0-0, Class 3A); Columbia (1-1, Class 6A); Creekside (2-0, Class 8A); Flagler Palm Coast (1-0, Class 8A); Fleming Island (1-1, Class 7A); Parker (1-1, Class 5A); Sandalwood (1-1, Class 8A); Suwannee (2-0, Class 5A); White (1-0, Class 5A).

Week 3, Florida

All games Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated

Baker County (1-1) at Ponte Vedra (1-1)

Baldwin (0-0) at Westside (1-1), 6:30 p.m.

Bell Creek (0-1) at Christ’s Church (2-0)

Bishop Kenny (2-0) at Stanton (0-2), 6:30 p.m.

Bronson (1-1) at Bishop Snyder (0-1)

Cedar Creek Christian (0-1) at Eagle’s View (1-0)

Clay (1-0) at Bradford (0-2), 7:30 p.m.

Columbia (1-1) at Oakleaf (2-0)

Crescent City (1-1) at Interlachen (0-1)

Englewood (1-1) at Episcopal (0-2)

Fleming Island (1-1) at Creekside (2-0)

Hamilton County (0-1) at Fort White (0-1), 7:30 p.m.

Harvest (0-1) at Union County (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Hawthorne (2-0) at Suwannee (2-0), 7:30 p.m.

Ad

Jackson (1-1) at Fletcher (0-2), 6:30 p.m.

Madison County (0-1) at University Christian (2-0), 7:30 p.m.

Mandarin (0-2) at First Coast (0-2), 6:30 p.m.

Matanzas (1-0) at Deltona (1-1)

Menendez (1-1) at Ridgeview (0-1)

Middleburg (2-0) at Santa Fe (0-2)

North Florida Educational (0-1) at St. Joseph (0-1)

Orange Park (1-1) at Nease (1-1)

Parker (1-1) at Wolfson (0-2), 6:30 p.m.

Paxon (1-1) at Hilliard (2-0)

Port Orange Atlantic (0-2) at Flagler Palm Coast (1-0)

Providence (0-2) at Fernandina Beach (0-2)

Riverside (2-0) at Ribault (0-2), 6:30 p.m.

St. Augustine (1-0) at Bolles (2-0), 7:30 p.m.

Sandalwood (1-1) at Atlantic Coast (1-1), 6:30 p.m.

Tallahassee Lincoln (1-1) at Bartram Trail (2-0)

Tocoi Creek (0-1) at Keystone Heights (2-0)

Weeki Wachee (0-2) at Palatka (0-1)

West Nassau (0-1) at Yulee (1-1)

Zarephath Academy (1-0) at Trinity Christian (2-0), 7:30 p.m.

Off: Raines, White.

Georgia, Week 4

All games at 7:30 p.m.

Ad

Thursday, Sept. 9

Brunswick (2-0) at New Hampstead (3-0)

Friday, Sept. 10

Camden County (3-0) at Marietta (1-1)

Charlton County (2-0) at McIntosh County (0-1-1)

Thomson (3-0) at Ware County (3-0)

Off: Glynn Academy, Pierce County.