Trevor Lawrence voted one of team captains for Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) tries to avoid a hit by New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in the first half of an NFL preseason football game in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Trevor Lawrence is starting the season at quarterback — and as a team captain.

The Jaguars named seven captains on Wednesday, with Lawrence headlining the selections. The Jaguars announced those captain choices with people close to those players saying a few words about them on a video in front of the team.

Lawrence’s wife, Marissa, announced his selection. He’ll be the starter on Sunday when Jacksonville visits the Texans at 1 p.m.

“It feels great, man. It’s a really cool feeling, especially as a younger guy just having that support from my teammates. Like I said, from being named a starter to now a captain, nothing changes, same expectation,” Lawrence said.

“Now it’s time to go out there and win some games, but I’m really excited. It’s definitely an honor. It’s a cool moment for me to be named a captain with those other guys. [There’s] just a bunch of great guys in the locker room, so we had a ton of guys that got votes. But definitely, it’ll be cool.”

For Lawrence, it’s another small but important step in his transition from one of the top prospects in a decade to a bona fide locker room presence.

Of course, winning games will help more than anything.

“I was impressed that he was up there, I want to say, third in vote gets. So, that’s a credit to him,” Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said of Lawrence.

Linebacker Myles Jack was another captain choice, an honor he says is one of the best he could receive because it’s voted on by teammates. Meyer said that Jack received the most votes of any players for captain.

“A lot of awards can kind of be skewed, but to be in your building and have people feel like you deserve to be a captain, I truly appreciate it, especially with the new faces,” Jack said. “There’re so many new guys, it’s a brand-new team. I guess to just kind of have that kind of respect and people think that highly of you means a lot, so it’s really cool.”

Outside of Lawrence and Jack, Josh Allen, Shaq Griffin, Rayshawn Jenkins, Brandon Linder and Marvin Jones were voted as captains. The selections of Lawrence, Griffin, Jenkins and Jones stood out because those players are all in their first seasons with Jacksonville.