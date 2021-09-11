Friday night football scoreboard and looking ahead to Week 4

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Week 3 of the high school football season has come and gone. You want scores and here they are. Miss our highlights on our Football Friday show? No problem. We’ve got those for you, too.
The TV highlights
Game of the week: Yulee 24, West Nassau 20
Week 3 highlights, Part 1: Yulee-West Nassau; Bolles-St. Augustine; Parker-Wolfson; UC-Madison County
Week 3 highlights, Part 2: Oakleaf-Columbia; Lincoln-Bartram Trail; Riverside-Ribault; Atlantic Coast-Sandalwood
Week 3 highlights, Part 3: Creekside-Fleming Island
Play of the night: Bolles LB Jack Pyburn
All-Star of the Night: Yulee’s Jergotti Wilcox
Friday night’s scoreboard
North Florida results, Week 3
American Collegiate 12, Union County 10
Atlantic Coast 39, Sandalwood 21
Baker County 26, Ponte Vedra 7
Baldwin 18, Westside 14
Bolles 32, St. Augustine 27
Bishop Kenny 60, Stanton 0
Bishop Snyder 43, Bronson 20
Bradford 24, Clay 13
Christ’s Church 21, Bell Creek 7
Columbia 27, Oakleaf 23
Creekside 26, Fleming Island 0
Crescent City 27, Interlachen 21
Deltona 27, Matanzas 6
Eagle’s View 40, Cedar Creek Christian 24
Episcopal 13, Englewood 10
Flagler Palm Coast 42, Port Orange Atlantic 0
Fort White 27, Hamilton County 13
Hawthorne (2-0) at Suwannee (2-0), 7:30 p.m., canceled due to COVID-19
Hilliard 41, Paxon 20
Hollis Christian 22, Young Kids in Motion 6
Jackson 16, Fletcher 9
Keystone Heights 44, Tocoi Creek 8
Madison County 28, University Christian14
Mandarin 34, First Coast 7
Middleburg 32, Santa Fe 30, OT
North Florida Educational (0-1) at St. Joseph (0-1), night
Nease 49, Orange Park 6
Palatka 27, Weeki Wachee 7
Parker 57, Wolfson 8
Providence 7, Fernandina Beach 3
Ridgeview 17, Menendez 14
Riverside 34, Ribault 8
Tallahassee Lincoln 37, Bartram Trail 31
Trinity Christian 55, Zarephath Academy 8
Yulee 24, West Nassau 20
Off: Raines, Suwannee, White.
Georgia, Week 4
Friday’s results
Brunswick 52, New Hampstead 24
Marietta 40, Camden County 17
Charlton County 22, McIntosh County 8
Thomson (3-0) at Ware County (3-0), canceled
Off: Glynn Academy, Pierce County, Ware County.
What’s up next
Week 4 games, Florida
Friday, Sept. 17, All games 7 p.m. unless indicated; district games indicated by an *
Baldwin (1-0) at West Nassau (0-2)
Bartram Trail (2-1) at Mandarin (1-2), 6:30 p.m.*
Bishop Snyder (0-1) at Cedar Creek Christian (0-2)
Bolles (3-0) at Fernandina Beach (0-3)
Christ’s Church (3-0) at Wolfson (0-3), 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater Academy International (3-0) at Trinity Christian (3-0), 7:30 p.m.
Creekside (3-0) at Sandalwood (1-2), 6:30 p.m.*
Crescent City (2-1) at Trenton (1-2)
St. Joseph at Deltona Trinity Christian (0-2)
Eagle’s View (2-0) at St. Edward’s (1-0)
Englewood (1-2) at Columbia (2-1), 7:30 p.m.*
Fletcher (0-3) at Fleming Island (1-2), 7:30 p.m.
Gainesville (2-1) at Matanzas (1-2)*
Gainesville Eastside (0-2) at Menendez (1-2)*
Gainesville P.K. Yonge (1-1) at Union County (1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Hilliard (3-0) at Mayo Lafayette (2-1)
Holy Trinity (2-0) at Interlachen (0-2)
Keystone Heights (3-0) at Umatilla (0-3)
Nease (2-1) at Atlantic Coast (2-1), 6:30 p.m.*
Oakleaf (2-1) at Camden County (3-1), 7:30 p.m.
Paxon (1-2) at Baker County (2-1)*
Ponte Vedra (1-2) at First Coast (0-3), 6:30 p.m.*
Raines (1-1) at Jackson (2-1), 6:30 p.m.
Ridgeview (1-1) at Clay (1-1)
Riverside (3-0) at Orange Park (1-2)*
St. Augustine (1-1) at Middleburg (3-0)*
Sanford Seminole (3-0) at Flagler Palm Coast (2-0)*
Santa Fe (1-2) at Fort White (1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Stanton (0-3) at Providence (1-2)
Suwannee (2-0) at White (1-0), 6:30 p.m.*
Tocoi Creek (2-0) at Bishop Kenny (3-0)
University Christian (2-1) at Bradford (1-2), 7:30 p.m.
Westside (1-1) at Ribault (0-3), 6:30 p.m.
Young Kids in Motion (0-2) at West Oaks Academy (0-3), 6 p.m.
Yulee (2-1) at Parker (2-1), 6:30 p.m.*
Zarephath Academy (1-1) at Branford (1-0), 7:30 p.m.
Off: Episcopal, Harvest, Palatka
Week 5 Georgia
Friday, Sept. 17, All games 7:30 p.m. unless indicated; region games indicated by an *
Brunswick (3-0) at Islands (1-2)*
Coffee (3-0) at Glynn Academy (1-1-1)
Oakleaf (2-1) at Camden County (3-1)
Pierce County (2-1) at Clinch County (1-2)*
Tiftarea (2-1) at Charlton County (3-0)
Ware County (3-0) at Bainbridge (1-2)