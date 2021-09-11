Friday night football scoreboard and looking ahead to Week 4

Bolles RB Kade Frew scores a 12-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter against St Augustine.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Week 3 of the high school football season has come and gone. You want scores and here they are. Miss our highlights on our Football Friday show? No problem. We’ve got those for you, too.

The TV highlights

Game of the week: Yulee 24, West Nassau 20

Week 3 highlights, Part 1: Yulee-West Nassau; Bolles-St. Augustine; Parker-Wolfson; UC-Madison County

Week 3 highlights, Part 2: Oakleaf-Columbia; Lincoln-Bartram Trail; Riverside-Ribault; Atlantic Coast-Sandalwood

Week 3 highlights, Part 3: Creekside-Fleming Island

Play of the night: Bolles LB Jack Pyburn

All-Star of the Night: Yulee’s Jergotti Wilcox

Friday night’s scoreboard

North Florida results, Week 3

American Collegiate 12, Union County 10

Atlantic Coast 39, Sandalwood 21

Baker County 26, Ponte Vedra 7

Baldwin 18, Westside 14

Bolles 32, St. Augustine 27

Bishop Kenny 60, Stanton 0

Bishop Snyder 43, Bronson 20

Bradford 24, Clay 13

Christ’s Church 21, Bell Creek 7

Columbia 27, Oakleaf 23

Creekside 26, Fleming Island 0

Crescent City 27, Interlachen 21

Deltona 27, Matanzas 6

Eagle’s View 40, Cedar Creek Christian 24

Episcopal 13, Englewood 10

Flagler Palm Coast 42, Port Orange Atlantic 0

Fort White 27, Hamilton County 13

Hawthorne (2-0) at Suwannee (2-0), 7:30 p.m., canceled due to COVID-19

Hilliard 41, Paxon 20

Hollis Christian 22, Young Kids in Motion 6

Jackson 16, Fletcher 9

Keystone Heights 44, Tocoi Creek 8

Madison County 28, University Christian14

Mandarin 34, First Coast 7

Middleburg 32, Santa Fe 30, OT

North Florida Educational (0-1) at St. Joseph (0-1), night

Nease 49, Orange Park 6

Palatka 27, Weeki Wachee 7

Parker 57, Wolfson 8

Providence 7, Fernandina Beach 3

Ridgeview 17, Menendez 14

Riverside 34, Ribault 8

Tallahassee Lincoln 37, Bartram Trail 31

Trinity Christian 55, Zarephath Academy 8

Yulee 24, West Nassau 20

Off: Raines, Suwannee, White.

Georgia, Week 4

Friday’s results

Brunswick 52, New Hampstead 24

Marietta 40, Camden County 17

Charlton County 22, McIntosh County 8

Thomson (3-0) at Ware County (3-0), canceled

Off: Glynn Academy, Pierce County, Ware County.

What’s up next

Week 4 games, Florida

Friday, Sept. 17, All games 7 p.m. unless indicated; district games indicated by an *

Baldwin (1-0) at West Nassau (0-2)

Bartram Trail (2-1) at Mandarin (1-2), 6:30 p.m.*

Bishop Snyder (0-1) at Cedar Creek Christian (0-2)

Bolles (3-0) at Fernandina Beach (0-3)

Christ’s Church (3-0) at Wolfson (0-3), 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater Academy International (3-0) at Trinity Christian (3-0), 7:30 p.m.

Creekside (3-0) at Sandalwood (1-2), 6:30 p.m.*

Crescent City (2-1) at Trenton (1-2)

St. Joseph at Deltona Trinity Christian (0-2)

Eagle’s View (2-0) at St. Edward’s (1-0)

Englewood (1-2) at Columbia (2-1), 7:30 p.m.*

Fletcher (0-3) at Fleming Island (1-2), 7:30 p.m.

Gainesville (2-1) at Matanzas (1-2)*

Gainesville Eastside (0-2) at Menendez (1-2)*

Gainesville P.K. Yonge (1-1) at Union County (1-1), 7:30 p.m.

Hilliard (3-0) at Mayo Lafayette (2-1)

Holy Trinity (2-0) at Interlachen (0-2)

Keystone Heights (3-0) at Umatilla (0-3)

Nease (2-1) at Atlantic Coast (2-1), 6:30 p.m.*

Oakleaf (2-1) at Camden County (3-1), 7:30 p.m.

Paxon (1-2) at Baker County (2-1)*

Ponte Vedra (1-2) at First Coast (0-3), 6:30 p.m.*

Raines (1-1) at Jackson (2-1), 6:30 p.m.

Ridgeview (1-1) at Clay (1-1)

Riverside (3-0) at Orange Park (1-2)*

St. Augustine (1-1) at Middleburg (3-0)*

Sanford Seminole (3-0) at Flagler Palm Coast (2-0)*

Santa Fe (1-2) at Fort White (1-1), 7:30 p.m.

Stanton (0-3) at Providence (1-2)

Suwannee (2-0) at White (1-0), 6:30 p.m.*

Tocoi Creek (2-0) at Bishop Kenny (3-0)

University Christian (2-1) at Bradford (1-2), 7:30 p.m.

Westside (1-1) at Ribault (0-3), 6:30 p.m.

Young Kids in Motion (0-2) at West Oaks Academy (0-3), 6 p.m.

Yulee (2-1) at Parker (2-1), 6:30 p.m.*

Zarephath Academy (1-1) at Branford (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Off: Episcopal, Harvest, Palatka

Week 5 Georgia

Friday, Sept. 17, All games 7:30 p.m. unless indicated; region games indicated by an *

Brunswick (3-0) at Islands (1-2)*

Coffee (3-0) at Glynn Academy (1-1-1)

Oakleaf (2-1) at Camden County (3-1)

Pierce County (2-1) at Clinch County (1-2)*

Tiftarea (2-1) at Charlton County (3-0)

Ware County (3-0) at Bainbridge (1-2)