How those other No. 1 overall picks fared in their first NFL starts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There have been 26 quarterbacks drafted No. 1 overall since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970. Trevor Lawrence is one of those players.
With his regular season debut in the books following Sunday’s 37-21 loss to the Texans, how did Lawrence’s first start fare against other No. 1 overall QBs?
Well, Lawrence is in good company. Only four of those players won their first starts. Another, Kyler Murray, tied in his.
Lawrence finished 28 of 51 for 332 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in his debut.
Four players tossed three interceptions in their first starts, Sam Bradford, Andrew Luck, Peyton Manning and Matthew Stafford. Alex Smith one-upped them and tossed four in his first start.
A look at the other 25 players and how they did in their first NFL regular season start. Stats pulled from ProFootballReference, ESPN and various media outlets.
Troy Aikman, Cowboys
When: Sept. 10, 1989.
What happened: lost to the Saints, 28-0.
Stats: 17 of 35, 180 yards, 2 INTs; sacked twice.
Steve Bartkowski, Falcons
When: Sept. 21, 1975.
What happened: lost to Cardinals, 23-20.
Stats: 8 of 16, 81 yards, INT; rushed for a TD.
Drew Bledsoe, Patriots
When: Sept. 5, 1993.
What happened: lost to Bills, 38-14.
Stats: 14 of 30, 148 yards, 2 TDs, INT; sacked 3 times.
Sam Bradford, Rams
When: Sept. 12, 2010.
What happened: lost to Cardinals, 17-13.
Stats: 32 of 55, 253 yards, TD, 3 INTs.
Terry Bradshaw, Steelers
When: Sept. 20, 1970.
What happened: lost to the Oilers, 19-7.
Stats: 11 of 25, 138 yards, 2 TDs; rushed for 20 yards.
Joe Burrow, Bengals
When: Sept. 13, 2020.
What happened: lost to Chargers, 16-13.
Stats: 23 of 36, 193 yards, INT; rushed for 46 yards, TD
David Carr, Texans
When: Sept. 8, 2002.
What happened: d. Cowboys, 19-10.
Stats: 10 of 22, 145 yards, 2 TDs, INT; sacked 6 times.
Tim Couch, Browns
When: Sept. 19, 1999
What happened: lost to Titans, 26-9.
Stats: 12 of 24, 134 yards, TD; sacked 7 times.
John Elway, Broncos
When: Sept. 5, 1983.
What happened: d. Steelers, 14-10.
Stats: 1 of 8, 14 yards, INT, lost fumble; sacked 4 times. Pulled for Steve DeBerg at halftime.
Jeff George, Colts
When: Sept. 9, 1990.
What happened: lost to Bills, 26-10.
Stats: 13 of 24, 160 yards, TD; sacked 3 times.
Jared Goff, Rams
When: Nov. 20, 2016.
What happened: lost to Dolphins, 14-10.
Stats: 17 of 31, 134 yards.
Andrew Luck, Colts
When: Sept. 9, 2012.
What happened: lost to Bears, 41-21.
Stats: 23 of 45, 309 yards, TD, 3 INT.
Eli Manning, Giants
When: Nov. 21, 2004.
What happened: lost to the Falcons, 14-10.
Stats: 17 of 37, 162 yards, TD, 2 INTs.
Peyton Manning, Colts
When: Sept. 6, 1998.
What happened: lost to Dolphins, 24-15.
Stats: 21 of 37, 302 yards, TD, 3 INTs; sacked 4 times.
Baker Mayfield, Browns
When: Sept. 30, 2018.
What happened: lost to Raiders, 45-42.
Stats: 21 of 41, 295 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INT; sacked twice.
Kyler Murray, Cardinals
When: Sept. 8, 2019
What happened: Tied Lions, 27-27.
Stats: 29 of 54, 308 yards, 2 TDs, INT; sacked 5 times.
Cam Newton, Panthers
When: Sept. 11, 2011.
What happened: lost to Cardinals, 28-21.
Stats: 24 of 37, 422 yards, 2 TDs, INT; rushed for a TD; sacked 4 times.
Carson Palmer, Bengals
When: Sept. 12, 2004.
What happened: lost to Jets, 31-24.
Stats: 18 of 27, 248 yards, 2 TDs, INT.
Jim Plunkett, Patriots
When: Sept. 19, 1971.
What happened: d. Raiders, 20-6.
Stats: 6 of 15, 127 yards, 2 TDs, INT.
Alex Smith, Niners
When: Oct. 9, 2005.
What happened: lost to Colts, 28-3.
Stats: 9 of 23, 74 yards, 4 INTs; also lost a fumble.
Jamarcus Russell, Raiders
When: Dec. 30, 2007.
What happened: lost to Chargers, 30-17.
Stats: 23 of 32, 224 yards, TD, INT in the Week 17 game of his rookie season.
Matthew Stafford, Lions
When: Sept. 13, 2009.
What happened: lost to Saints, 45-27.
Stats: 16 of 37, 205 yards, 3 INTs; rushed for a TD.
Vinny Testaverde, Buccaneers
When: Dec. 6, 1987.
What happened: lost to Saints, 44-34.
Stats: 22 of 47, 369 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs; sacked 3 times; added a rushing TD.
Michael Vick, Falcons
When: Nov. 11, 2001.
What happened: d. Cowboys, 20-13.
Stats: 4 of 12, 32 yards, TD; sacked twice.
Jameis Winston, Buccaneers
When: Sept. 13, 2015
What happened: lost to Titans, 42-14.
Stats: 16 of 33, 210 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs; sacked 6 times.