Down on the farm: Two other area players hit injured list as season winds down

Bryan Baker of the Toronto Blue Jays throws a pitch during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees during a spring training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 28, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Every other Tuesday, News4Jax will check in on area players and how they’re doing in minor league baseball. Stats are through Sept. 13 games.

Pos., Player, Local tie, Level, Team, MLB affiliate

P, Skylar Arias, Oakleaf, Double-A, Akron, Indians, Is 7-2 with 6.86 ERA, 52 Ks in 39.1 IP.

P, Bryan Baker, UNF, Triple-A, Buffalo, Blue Jays, He’s 4-1 with 42 Ks, 1.27 ERA, 9 saves in 35.1 IP. Spent a week in the big leagues, striking out 1 in an IP.

P, Michael Baumann, JU, Triple-A, Norfolk, Orioles, Is 4-3 with 71 Ks, 3.44 ERA in 70.2 IP in the minors this season before promotion to Orioles.

P, Zach Bryant, JU, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox, Is 3-3 with 61 Ks, 3.69 ERA in 46.1 IP.

IF, Tyler Callihan, Providence, Low-A, Daytona, Reds, On 60-day injured list. Hitting .299 with 2 HR, 14 R, 10 RBI and 5 stolen bases.

P, Blair Calvo, Nease/Flagler, Low-A, Grand Fresno, Rockies, Is 4-1 with 2 saves, 69 Ks in 65.1 IP, 4.27 ERA.

LF, Willie Carter, Fort White, Low-A, Augusta, Braves, Hitting .277 with 8 HR, 68 RBI, 46 runs scored, 17 stolen bases.

P, Bradford Depperman, UNF, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Is 2-3 with 40 Ks, save, 5.53 ERA in 40.2 IP. Remains on 7-day injured list where he’s been since Aug. 13.

CF, Donnie Dewees, UNF, Double-A, Tennessee, Cubs, On 60-day DL with torn ACL and is likely to miss the season.

P, Austin Drury, UNF, Double-A, Tulsa, Dodgers, Is 5-2 with 4.29 ERA, 69 Ks in 63 IP. Has appeared in 28 games.

IF, Max Ferguson, Bolles, Low-A, Lake Elsinore, Padres, Hitting .229 with 10 RBI, 23 runs scored, 14 stolen bases.

P, JC Flowers, Trinity Christian, High-A, Greensboro, Pirates, Is 5-3 with a save, 3.69 ERA, 90 Ks in 75.2 IP.

P, Chris Gau, JU/University Christian, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Is 4-2 with 3.14 ERA, 6 saves, 80 Ks in 48.2 IP.

P, Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, Double-A, Somerset, Yankees, Is 4-7 with 3.22 ERA, 2 saves, 89 Ks in 58.2 IP.

C, Nathan Hickey, Providence, Rookie, FCL Red Sox, Red Sox, Recent fifth-round draft pick has not played yet.

P, AJ Labas, Trinity Christian, Low-A, Fort Myers, Twins, Is 2-2 with 10.80 ERA, 12 Ks in 10 IP.

P, Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Triple-A, Albuquerque, Is 5-3 in the minors this season with 10 saves, 23 Ks in 25.2 IP, 3.86 ERA. Has logged 16.2 MLB innings, 1-0 record in bigs in 2021.

OF, Todd Lott, First Coast/Trinity Christian, High-A, Peoria, Cardinals, Hitting .252 with 46 RBI, 12 HR, 46 runs scored.

RF, Connor Marabell, Bartram/JU, Triple-A, Columbus, Indians, Hitting .281 with 6 HR, 43 RBI, 36 runs scored, 4 stolen bases.

CF, Austin Martin, Trinity Christian, Double-A, Wichita, Twins, Hitting .267 with 5 HR, 35 RBI, 63 runs scored.

P, Chris Mauloni, Oakleaf/JU, High-A, West Michigan, Tigers, Is 3-4 with a pair of saves, 3.99 ERA, 85 Ks in 56.1 IP.

P, Liam McCall, First Coast, Low-A, St. Lucie, Mets, Is 3-1 with 31 Ks, save in 31.1 IP, 4.31 ERA.

P, Pearson McMahan, Middleburg/SJRSC, Double-A, Harrisburg, Nationals, Is 4-3 with 37 Ks, 48 IP, 4.31 ERA in 32 appearances.

C, Sam McMillian, Suwannee, Low-A, Lakeland, Tigers, Hitting .203 with 5 RBI, 12 runs scored. Moved to 60-day injured list recently.

P, Alex McRae, JU, Triple-A, Charlotte, White Sox, Is 2-7 with 79 Ks in 77.2 IP, 5.21 ERA. Has logged 2 IP, K in the bigs this season.

OF, Tanner Murphy, Bartram Trail/UNF, High-A, Brooklyn, Mets, Hitting .172 with 17 RBI, 3 HR, 20 runs scored and 8 stolen bases.

C, Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Double-A, Pensacola, Marlins, Hitting .228 with 9 HR, 24 runs scored and 25 RBI across 3 levels this season.

P, Trent Palmer, JU, Low-A, Dunedin, Blue Jays, Is 3-2 with 3.38 ERA, 74 Ks, 56 IP.

P, Mark Potter, JU, High-A, Jersey Shore, Phillies, Is 2-3 with 51 Ks, save, 9.25 ERA in 36 IP.

P, Zach Rafuse, Baker County, High-A, Lansing, Athletics, Is 1-1 with 10 Ks in 9 IP, 1.00 ERA. Moved to 60-day injured list on Aug. 11.

P, Tyler Santana, JU, Rookie, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Is 1-0 with 2.13 ERA, 17 Ks in 12.2 IP.

2B, L.J. Talley, Charlton County, Double-A, New Hampshire, Hitting .251 with 8 HR, 54 RBI and 43 runs scored. Placed on 60-day injured list on Sept. 8.

P, Matt Tomshaw, JU, Triple-A, Rochester, Nationals, Signed as a free agent with Washington late last month, but was released on Aug. 6. Is 0-6 with 46 Ks in 52.2 IP, 7.86 ERA in minors this year.

P, Alec Wisely, Sandalwood, Low-A, Lynchburg, Indians, Is 3-3 with 3 saves, 56 Ks, 4.72 ERA in 47.2 IP.

2B, Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, High-A, Bowling Green, Rays, Hitting .296 with 74 runs scored, 18 HR, 31 stolen bases, 69 RBI.

OF, Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, Low-A, Fredericksburg, Nationals, Hitting .205 with 11 stolen bases, 14 runs scored, 4 RBI.