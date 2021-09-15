Local MLB update: Baez, Wainwright continue their hot streaks in September

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

New York Mets' Javier Baez (23) gestures after hitting a home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The area has produced countless stars in professional baseball and we’re keeping track of the players currently in the big leagues. Each Wednesday, News4Jax will update players in Major League Baseball.

Updates on area minor leaguers are published every other Tuesday. Here’s the latest minor league update.

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Mets, Hitting .264 with 31 HR, 83 RBI, 74 runs scored and 17 stolen bases. Crushing it this month. He’s hitting .420 (21 for 50, 5 HR, 10 RBI, 4 stolen bases)

P Bryan Baker, UNF, Blue Jays, Has logged an inning with a K since brief call up. Optioned back to Triple-A on Sept. 8.

P Mike Baumann, JU, Orioles, Is 1-0 with 3 Ks in 6.2 IP, 8.10 ERA. Is the most recent area player to reach the bigs.

Ad

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Is 5-8 with 4.27 ERA, 99 Ks in 105.1 IP. Returned from injured list on Sept. 10.

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Pirates, Hitting .247 with 38 runs scored, 7 HR, 23 RBI.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Padres, Recovering after offseason Tommy John surgery.

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Hitting .252 with 64 runs scored, 60 RBI and 18 HR. Has belted 3 HR over the past week.

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, Is 1-0 with 8.64 ERA, 17 Ks in 16.2 IP. Called up on Sept. 1 and optioned back to Triple-A on Sept. 3.

QB Nathaniel Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, Hitting .262 with 65 runs scored, 15 HR, 67 RBI.

RP Darren O’Day, Bishop Kenny, Yankees, Currently on the 60-day injury list but likely out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his hamstring.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Activated from injured list on Tuesday after a two-week rehab assignment. Hitting .133 with 15 RBI, 6 HR, 10 runs scored.

Ad

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Mets, Is 2-1 with 26 Ks in 20.2IP, 5.23 ERA. Was moved from 10-day to 60-day injured list late last week. Has been out since early July with elbow injury.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Hitting .228 with 34 runs scored, 10 HR, 28 RBI and 14 stolen bases. Returned from injured list on Sept. 12.

OF DJ Stewart, Bolles, Orioles, Hitting .203 with 39 runs scored, 12 HR, 33 RBI.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Indians, Hitting .266 with 70 runs scored, 4 HR, 45 RBI, 27 stolen bases.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, Is 16-7 with 2.88 ERA, 167 Ks in 190.1 IP as he continues pursuit of a 20-win season. He’s won more than 16 games four times in his stellar career.