Gators Breakdown: Instant Reaction to Florida’s 2022 schedule

David Waters reacts to the Gators’ 2002 football schedule headlined by a heavy start to the season at home.
Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.
2022 Florida Football Schedule
* September 3 - Utah (Gainesville, Fla.)
* September 10 - Kentucky (Gainesville, Fla.)
* September 17 - South Florida (Gainesville, Fla.)
* September 24 - Tennessee (Knoxville, Tenn.)
* October 1 - Eastern Washington (Gainesville, Fla.)
* October 8 - Missouri (Gainesville, Fla.)
* October 15 - LSU (Gainesville, Fla.)
* October 22 - BYE
* October 29 - vs. Georgia (Jacksonville, Fla.)
* November 5 - Texas A&M (College Station, Texas)
* November 12 - South Carolina (Gainesville, Fla.)
* November 19 - Vanderbilt (Nashville, Tenn.)
* November 26 - Florida State (Tallahassee, Fla.)
* December 3 - SEC Championship (Atlanta, Ga.)
Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus
Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here
LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown
Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:
Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher