Gators Breakdown: Instant Reaction to Florida’s 2022 schedule

(Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

The first half of Florida's 2022 schedule is filled with home games

David Waters reacts to the Gators’ 2002 football schedule headlined by a heavy start to the season at home.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

2022 Florida Football Schedule

* September 3 - Utah (Gainesville, Fla.)

* September 10 - Kentucky (Gainesville, Fla.)

* September 17 - South Florida (Gainesville, Fla.)

* September 24 - Tennessee (Knoxville, Tenn.)

* October 1 - Eastern Washington (Gainesville, Fla.)

* October 8 - Missouri (Gainesville, Fla.)

* October 15 - LSU (Gainesville, Fla.)

* October 22 - BYE

* October 29 - vs. Georgia (Jacksonville, Fla.)

* November 5 - Texas A&M (College Station, Texas)

* November 12 - South Carolina (Gainesville, Fla.)

* November 19 - Vanderbilt (Nashville, Tenn.)

* November 26 - Florida State (Tallahassee, Fla.)

Ad

* December 3 - SEC Championship (Atlanta, Ga.)

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher