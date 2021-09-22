Partly Cloudy icon
Gators Breakdown: Instant Reaction to Florida’s 2022 schedule

David Waters, News4Jax

The first half of Florida's 2022 schedule is filled with home games
The first half of Florida's 2022 schedule is filled with home games (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

David Waters reacts to the Gators’ 2002 football schedule headlined by a heavy start to the season at home.

2022 Florida Football Schedule

*  September 3 - Utah (Gainesville, Fla.)

*  September 10 - Kentucky (Gainesville, Fla.)

*  September 17 - South Florida (Gainesville, Fla.)

*  September 24 - Tennessee (Knoxville, Tenn.)

*  October 1 - Eastern Washington (Gainesville, Fla.)

*  October 8 - Missouri (Gainesville, Fla.)

*  October 15 - LSU (Gainesville, Fla.)

*  October 22 - BYE

*  October 29 - vs. Georgia (Jacksonville, Fla.)

*  November 5 - Texas A&M (College Station, Texas)

*  November 12 - South Carolina (Gainesville, Fla.)

*  November 19 - Vanderbilt (Nashville, Tenn.)

*  November 26 - Florida State (Tallahassee, Fla.)

*  December 3 - SEC Championship (Atlanta, Ga.)

