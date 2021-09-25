High school football ‘21: Friday night’s scoreboard and looking ahead to Week 6

Terry Parker Braves embarrassing Stanton's Blue Devils with the final score 61-7, during Football Friday Highlights, part 1.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Week 5 of the high school football season is in the books and we’re halfway through the regular season.

A look at Friday night’s scores and next week’s schedule, including a blockbuster matchup of the News4Jax Super 10 No. 1 and 2 teams, Trinity Christian and Bolles.

Those teams are both 5-0. The Bulldogs lead the all-time series, 6-3, Bolles has won games in 1997, ‘98 and the regular season game in 1999, as well as the 2000 game.

The Bulldogs also won last year’s season opener and earned a win by forfeit in the 2017 regular season showdown. Trinity has won twice over Bolles in the state playoffs (1999 and 2017) and in the 2018 regular season.

Week 5, Florida scoreboard

Thursday, Sept. 23

Creekside 35, Tallahassee Chiles 21

Friday, Sept. 24

Baldwin 33, Gainesville PK Yonge 27, 2 OT

Bartram Trail 26, St. Augustine 14

Bishop Kenny (4-0) at West Nassau (0-3), canceled

Bishop Snyder 14, Harvest Community 6

Bolles 31, University Christian 0

Bradford 33, Suwannee 12

Clearwater Academy 40, Raines 19

Eagle’s View 28, Gainesville Oak Hall 20

Englewood 21, Westside 0*

Episcopal 42, Zarephath Academy 0

Fernandina Beach 23, Wolfson 22

Fleming Island 43, Ridgeview 14

Fort White 27, Branford 19

Hilliard 42, Crescent City 21

Keystone Heights 44, Interlachen 0

Legacy Charter 41, St. Joseph 0

Mandarin 21, Baker County 20

Mayo Lafayette 47, Paxon 7

Mount Dora Christian 45, Christ’s Church 2

Munroe 56, North Florida Educational 0

Nease 20, Yulee 14

Newberry 36, Palatka 30, 2 OT

Oakleaf 32, Clay 27

Orange Park 44, Matanzas 14

Parker 61, Stanton 7

Ponte Vedra 17, Menendez 0

Providence 24, Daytona Beach Father Lopez 7

Riverside 42, Jackson 6

St. Edward’s 34, Cedar Creek Christian 12

Sandalwood 34, Ribault 7

Spruce Creek 40, Flagler Palm Coast 7

Trinity Christian 26, Columbia 13

Union County 46, Williston 12

White 22, First Coast 18

Off: Atlantic Coast, Fletcher, Middleburg, Tocoi Creek, Young Kids in Motion.

Game of the week: Mandarin 21, Baker County 20

All star of the night: Mandarin LB Carmelo Murphy

Play of the night: First Coast’s Tyren Randolph

Highlights, Part 1: Riverside-Jackson; Sandalwood-Ribault; First Coast-White; Parker-Stanton

Highlights, Part 2: UC-Bolles; Wolfson-Fernandina Beach; Clay-Oakleaf; Fleming Island-Ridgeview

Highlights, Part 3: Raines-Clearwater International

Super 10 recap: Three Super 10 teams fall

Week 6, Florida

Thursday, Sept. 30, all games 7 p.m. unless indicated; district games indicated by *

Jackson (2-3) at Fernandina Beach (1-4)

Friday, Oct. 1

Akelynn’s Angels Christian (0-3) at Union County (4-0), 7:30 p.m.

American Collegiate (1-2) at Bradford (2-3), 7:30 p.m.

Atlantic Coast (2-2, 0-1) at Fletcher (1-3, 1-0), 6:30 p.m.*

Baker County (3-2, 1-0) at Bishop Kenny (4-0, 0-0)*

Baldwin (3-0) at Episcopal (3-1)

Bell (2-3) at Interlachen (0-4)

Cedar Creek Christian (0-4) at Harvest (0-3)

Christ’s Church (3-2) at Bishop Snyder (3-1)

Cornerstone Charter (0-3) at Crescent City (3-2)

Eagle’s View (3-1) at Deltona Trinity Christian (1-3)

Englewood (2-3, 1-1) at Riverside (5-0, 1-0), 6:30 p.m.*

First Coast (0-5, 0-1) at Nease (4-1, 2-0)*

Flagler Palm Coast (2-2, 0-1) at Oviedo (3-1, 0-1)*

Fleming Island (2-3, 0-1) at Ponte Vedra (3-2, 0-1) *

Fort White (3-1) at Keystone Heights (5-0)

Hamilton County (1-3) at North Florida Educational (2-2)

Jordan Christian Prep (3-2) at Young Kids in Motion (0-4), 6 p.m.

Mandarin (2-3, 0-1) at Creekside (5-0, 1-0)*

Matanzas (1-4, 0-1) at Middleburg (3-1, 0-1)*

Palatka (1-2, 0-0) at Clay (2-2, 0-0)*

Providence (3-2) vs. Tocoi Creek (0-3), at St. Augustine High

Raines (2-2, 0-0) at Parker (4-1, 1-0), 6:30 p.m.*

Ribault (1-4, 0-0) at Yulee (2-3, 0-1)*

St. Augustine (2-2, 1-0) at Ridgeview (1-3, 0-0)*

Sandalwood (2-3, 0-1) at Oakleaf (3-2, 0-0)*

Trinity Christian (5-0) at Bolles (5-0), 7:30 p.m.

West Nassau (0-3) at Orange Park (2-3)

West Oaks (3-3) at Zarephath Academy (1-3)

Westside (1-4, 0-2) at Columbia (3-2, 1-0), 7:30 p.m.*

White (3-0, 1-0) at Paxon (1-4, 0-1), 6:30 p.m.*

Wolfson (1-4) at Daytona Beach Father Lopez (2-2)

Off: Baldwin, Bartram Trail, Hilliard, Menendez, St. Joseph, Stanton, Suwannee, University Christian.

Week 6, Georgia

Friday’s results; region games indicated by an *

Benedictine 49, Ware County 42

Brunswick 17, Glynn Academy 14, OT*

Charlton County 35, Clinch County 34*

Coffee 10, Camden County 7

Pierce County 17, Fitzgerald 0

Week 7, Georgia

Friday, Oct. 1; region games indicated by an *; all games 7:30 p.m.

Charlton County (5-0, 1-0) at Turner County (1-3, 0-0)*

Glynn Academy (1-3-1, 0-1) at Bradwell Institute (0-3, 0-1)*

Rabun County (4-1) at Pierce County (4-1

South Effingham (1-3, 0-1) at Brunswick (5-0, 1-0)*

Warner Robins (5-0) at Camden County (4-2)

Off: Ware County.