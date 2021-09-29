Local MLB update: Wainwright wins 17th game; O’s Stewart to have knee surgery

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Baltimore Orioles' DJ Stewart, right, hits against the Cleveland Indians in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Cleveland. Stewart was out at first base. Trey Mancini scored on the play. Indians catcher Rene Rivera watches. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area has produced countless stars in professional baseball and we’re keeping track of the players currently in the big leagues. Each Wednesday, News4Jax will update players in Major League Baseball.

Updates on area minor leaguers are published every other Tuesday. Here’s the latest minor league update.

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Mets, Hitting .269 with 31 HR, 87 RBI, 79 runs scored and 18 stolen bases.

P Bryan Baker, UNF, Blue Jays, Has logged an inning with a K since brief call up. Optioned back to Triple-A on Sept. 8.

P Mike Baumann, JU, Orioles, Was 1-1 with 5 Ks in 10 IP, 9.90 ERA. Optioned back to Triple-A on Sept. 24.

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Is 5-9 with 4.32 ERA, 111 Ks in 114.2 IP.

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Pirates, Hitting .244 with 41 runs scored, 8 HR, 26 RBI.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Padres, Recovering after offseason Tommy John surgery.

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Hitting .255 with 72 runs scored, 70 RBI and 22 HR.

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, Is 1-0 with 8.64 ERA, 17 Ks in 16.2 IP. Called up on Sept. 1 and optioned back to Triple-A on Sept. 3.

QB Nathaniel Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, Hitting .261 with 70 runs scored, 17 HR, 71 RBI.

RP Darren O’Day, Bishop Kenny, Yankees, Currently on the 60-day injury list but likely out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his hamstring.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Hitting .156 with 17 RBI, 7 HR, 12 runs scored.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Mets, Is 2-1 with 26 Ks in 20.2IP, 5.23 ERA. Sent to Syracuse on a rehab assignment earlier this month and activated for MLB roster last Sunday.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Hitting .230 with 35 runs scored, 11 HR, 31 RBI and 15 stolen bases.

OF DJ Stewart, Bolles, Orioles, Hitting .204 with 39 runs scored, 12 HR, 33 RBI. Placed on 60-day injured list and will undergo season-ending surgery on his knee for an osteochondral defect.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Indians, Hitting .273 with 80 runs scored, 4 HR, 46 RBI, 28 stolen bases.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, Is 17-7 with 3.05 ERA, 174 Ks in 206.1 IP as he continues pursuit of a 20-win season.