News4Jax Super 10: Nease joins the mix, White moves up in this week’s rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school football season is in full swing and News4Jax has you covered. The Super 10 rankings will be a fixture on Tuesday’s during the regular season. All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.

Super 10

Rank (Previous) School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Trinity Christian (5-0), Class 2A

Last week: d. Columbia, 26-13.

This week: at (2) Bolles (5-0), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: Trinity has handled serious challengers this season, including an OT win two weeks ago over Clearwater Academy. It couldn’t solve Bolles in Week 1 a year ago. Will it have more success this time?

2 (2) Bolles (5-0), Class 4A

Last week: d. University Christian, 31-0.

This week: vs. (1) Trinity Christian (5-0), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The Bulldogs smothered UC with defense last week. Their most challenging opponent of the regular season awaits on Friday night.

3. (3) Riverside (5-0), Class 6A

Last week: d. Jackson, 42-6.

This week: vs. Englewood (2-3, 1-1), 6:30 p.m.*

Notable: The area’s mightiest defense continues to flex its muscle. The Generals choke out offenses on a weekly basis. Riverside has allowed just 33 points all season.

4. (4) Bartram Trail (4-1), Class 8A

Last week: d. St. Augustine, 26-14.

This week: Off.

Notable: Make that four consecutive wins over rival St. Augustine, and in comeback fashion. The Bears scored 16 points in the fourth quarter to shock the Yellow Jackets. They’re off this week before a clash with county rival Ponte Vedra.

5. (5) Creekside (5-0), Class 8A

Last week: d. Tallahassee Chiles, 35-21.

This week: vs. Mandarin (2-3, 0-1)

Notable: The Knights’ program-best start continued with a tough win on the road at Chiles. This week’s district game against Mandarin looks to be their most difficult test of the season so far. A win keeps them on pace for an Oct. 15 showdown against rival Bartram Trail that has district title implications written all over it.

6. (NR) Nease (4-1), Class 7A

Last week: d. Yulee, 20-14.

This week: vs. First Coast (0-5, 0-0).

Notable: Welcome to the rankings, Nease. The Panthers were 1-8 a year ago with their only win a five-point victory over Yulee. This week is by no means a guarantee, but a victory would set up showdown against Fletcher on Oct. 15 that could decide the district title. Probably a bit too high for the debut, but it was a perfect storm week.

7. (10) White (3-0), Class 5A

Last week: d. First Coast, 22-18.

This week: vs. Paxon (1-4, 0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Notable: The Commanders struggled to beat winless First Coast last week but should have a much easier time against the Golden Eagles.

8. (8) Columbia (3-2), Class 6A

Last week: lost to Trinity, 26-13.

This week: vs. Westside (1-4), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The Tigers’ two losses have come to the top two teams in the area in Trinity and Bolles. Any other week, Columbia would drop in the Super 10, but there was carnage everywhere in the second half of the rankings.

9. (7) Baker County (3-2), Class 5A

Last week: lost to Mandarin, 21-20.

This week: at Bishop Kenny (4-0, 0-0).

Notable: The Wildcats hang on in the Super 10, despite a loss to Mandarin last week. Tough calls with teams like Parker and Raines, but Baker County gets the nod due to solid wins over Bradford and Ponte Vedra.

10. (9) St. Augustine (2-2), Class 6A

Last week: lost to Bartram Trail, 26-14.

This week: at Ridgeview (1-3, 0-0).

Notable: The Yellow Jackets played well but couldn’t fend off a Bartram Trail finish last week. Their other loss was to No. 2 Bolles. Thought about dropping St. Augustine out, but the other contenders for the spot (unbeatens Baldwin, Hilliard, Keystone Heights, Union County) and one-loss Parker just don’t have the strength of schedule quite yet.

Dropped out

Raines (2-2, Class 5A)

On the bubble

Atlantic Coast (2-2, Class 7A); Baldwin (3-0, Class 3A); Bishop Kenny (4-0, Class 5A); Clay (2-2, Class 5A); Flagler Palm Coast (2-2, Class 8A); Keystone Heights (5-0, Class 4A); Mandarin (2-3, Class 8A); Middleburg (3-1, Class 6A); Oakleaf (3-2, Class 8A); Parker (4-1, Class 5A); Raines (2-2, Class 5A); Union County (4-0, Class 1A); University Christian (3-2, Class 2A).

Week 6, Florida

Thursday, Sept. 30, all games 7 p.m. unless indicated; district games indicated by an *

Jackson (2-3) at Fernandina Beach (1-4)

Friday, Oct. 1

Akelynn’s Angels Christian (0-3) at Union County (4-0), 7:30 p.m.

American Collegiate (1-2) at Bradford (2-3), 7:30 p.m.

Atlantic Coast (2-2, 0-1) at Fletcher (1-3, 1-0), 6:30 p.m.*

Baker County (3-2, 1-0) at Bishop Kenny (4-0, 0-0)*

Baldwin (3-0) at Episcopal (3-1)

Bell (2-3) at Interlachen (0-4)

Cedar Creek Christian (0-4) at Harvest (0-3)

Christ’s Church (3-2) at Bishop Snyder (3-1)

Cornerstone Charter (0-3) at Crescent City (3-2)

Eagle’s View (3-1) at Deltona Trinity Christian (1-3)

Englewood (2-3, 1-1) at Riverside (5-0, 1-0), 6:30 p.m.*

First Coast (0-5, 0-1) at Nease (4-1, 2-0)*

Flagler Palm Coast (2-2, 0-1) at Oviedo (3-1, 0-1)*

Fleming Island (2-3, 0-1) at Ponte Vedra (3-2, 0-1) *

Fort White (3-1) at Keystone Heights (5-0)

Hamilton County (1-3) at North Florida Educational (2-2)

Hawthorne (4-0) at Suwannee (3-2), 7:30 p.m.

Jordan Christian Prep (3-2) at Young Kids in Motion (0-4), 6 p.m.

Mandarin (2-3, 0-1) at Creekside (5-0, 1-0)*

Matanzas (1-4, 0-1) at Middleburg (3-1, 0-1)*

Palatka (1-2, 0-0) at Clay (2-2, 0-0)*

Providence (3-2) vs. Tocoi Creek (0-3), at St. Augustine High

Raines (2-2, 0-0) at Parker (4-1, 1-0), 6:30 p.m.*

Ribault (1-4, 0-0) at Yulee (2-3, 0-1)*

St. Augustine (2-2, 1-0) at Ridgeview (1-3, 0-0)*

Sandalwood (2-3, 0-1) at Oakleaf (3-2, 0-0)*

Trinity Christian (5-0) at Bolles (5-0), 7:30 p.m.

West Nassau (0-3) at Orange Park (2-3)

West Oaks (3-3) at Zarephath Academy (1-3)

Westside (1-4, 0-2) at Columbia (3-2, 1-0), 7:30 p.m.*

White (3-0, 1-0) at Paxon (1-4, 0-1), 6:30 p.m.*

Wolfson (1-4) at Daytona Beach Father Lopez (2-2)

Off: Bartram Trail, Hilliard, Menendez, St. Joseph, Stanton, University Christian.

Week 7, Georgia

Friday, Oct. 1 (all games 7:30 p.m.; region games indicated by an *)

Charlton County (5-0, 1-0) at Turner County (1-3, 0-0)*

Glynn Academy (1-3-1, 0-1) at Bradwell Institute (0-3, 0-1)*

Rabun County (4-1) at Pierce County (4-1

South Effingham (1-3, 0-1) at Brunswick (5-0, 1-0)*

Warner Robins (5-0) at Camden County (4-2)

Off: Ware County.