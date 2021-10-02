High school football ‘21: Week 6 scoreboard and looking ahead to Week 7

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – What a wild night of high school football.
The area’s No. 1-ranked team, Trinity Christian, got taken apart by No. 2 Bolles in spectacular fashion. The Bulldogs crushed the Conquerors in the most lopsided rout in the rivalry’s history, rolling 35-0 in a running clock blowout in Friday night’s headlining game.
Bolles (6-0) used three rushing touchdowns from Kade Frew, blocked two punts and turned the showcase game of the week into a clocking. A Myles Johnson touchdown run with four minutes to play triggered the running clock.
The margin of victory eclipsed a 28-point Trinity win in the 2018 regular season as the most lopsided in series history. Bolles improved to 7-4 all-time against the Conquerors (5-1) and has won the last two.
In the News4Jax game of the week, Raines used a stifling defense to end Parker’s four-game winning streak with a 13-9 victory.
Week 6, Florida results
Thursday, Sept. 30
Jackson 48, Fernandina Beach 0
Friday, Oct. 1
Baker County 35, Bishop Kenny 14*
Bolles 35, Trinity Christian 0
Bradford 14, American Collegiate 12
Christ’s Church 28, Bishop Snyder 14
Clay 32, Palatka 30*
Columbia 27, Westside 9*
Cornerstone Charter (0-3) at Crescent City (3-2), canceled
Creekside 20, Mandarin 16*
Daytona Beach Father Lopez 49, Wolfson 8
Eagle’s View 38, Deltona Trinity Christian 0
Episcopal 20, Baldwin 14
Fleming Island 20, Ponte Vedra 6*
Fletcher 21, Atlantic Coast 19*
Harvest 32, Cedar Creek Christian 16
Hawthorne 32, Suwannee 16
Interlachen 27, Bell 6
Keystone Heights 30, Fort White 14
Middleburg 40, Matanzas 7*
Nease 35, First Coast 14*
North Florida Educational 20, Hamilton County 19
Oakleaf 28, Sandalwood 27*
Oviedo 26, Flagler Palm Coast 14*
Raines 13, Parker 9*
Riverside 42, Englewood 18*
St. Augustine 43, Ridgeview 6*
Tocoi Creek 21, Providence 12
Union County 47, Akelynn’s Angels Christian 0
West Nassau 44, Orange Park 43
West Oaks 36, Zarephath Academy 16
White 44, Paxon 0*
Young Kids in Motion 14, Jordan Christian Prep 0
Yulee 21, Ribault 14*
Off: Baldwin, Bartram Trail, Hilliard, Menendez, St. Joseph, Stanton, Suwannee, University Christian.
Week 7, Georgia results
Friday, Oct. 1
Brunswick 56, South Effingham 21*
Glynn Academy 35, Bradwell Institute 12*
Rabun County 28, Pierce County 21
Turner County 13, Charlton County 7*
Warner Robins 77, Camden County 34
Off: Ware County.
Week 7, Florida schedule
Thursday, Oct. 7, all games 7 p.m. unless indicated; district games indicated by an *
Fernandina Beach (1-5) at Santa Fe (0-6)
Harvest (1-3) at Gainesville Oak Hall (3-1)
Hilliard (5-0) at Providence (3-3)
Friday, Oct. 8
Baldwin (3-1) at Jackson (3-3), 6:30 p.m.
Bartram Trail (4-1) at Ponte Vedra (3-3)
Bishop Snyder (3-2) at Deltona Trinity Christian (1-4)
Bolles at Atlanta Marist, canceled
Cedar Creek Christian (0-5) at Central Florida Christian Academy (3-1)
Columbia (4-2, 2-0) at Riverside (6-0, 2-0), 6:30 p.m.*
Creekside (6-0) at Atlantic Coast (2-3), 6:30 p.m.
Crescent City (3-2) at Keystone Heights (6-0)
Episcopal (4-1) at Middleburg (4-1)
Flagler Palm Coast (2-3) at Orange City University (4-0)
Foundation Academy (4-1) at North Florida Educational (3-2)
Fletcher (2-3) at Ribault (1-5), 6:30 p.m.
Gainesville Eastside (0-5, 0-2) at Clay (3-2, 1-0)*
Halifax (0-5) at Eagle’s View (4-1)
Interlachen (1-4) at Taylor Pierson (2-2)
Lake Howell (1-5) at Matanzas (1-5)
Mandarin (2-4) at White (4-0), 6:30 p.m.
Palatka (1-3) at West Nassau (1-3)
Parker (4-2) at Menendez (2-3)
Plantation American Heritage (2-2) at Trinity Christian (5-1), 7:30 p.m.
Port Orange Atlantic (1-5) at University Christian (3-2), 7:30 p.m.
Ridgeview (1-4) at Baker County (4-2)
St. Augustine (3-2) at Nease (5-1)
St. Joseph (0-4) at Christ’s Church (4-2)
Sandalwood (2-4) at Raines (3-2), 6:30 p.m.
Stanton (0-5) at Wolfson (1-5), 6:30 p.m.
Suwannee (3-3) at Madison County (3-2), 7:30 p.m.
Tocoi Creek (1-3) at Gainesville P.K. Yonge (2-3)
Union County (5-0) at Dixie County (3-2), 7:30 p.m.
Westside (1-5) at Valdosta (2-4), 8 p.m.
Young Kids in Motion at Spruce Creek, canceled
Zarephath Academy (1-4) at Zephyrhills Christian (4-1)
Off: Bishop Kenny, Bradford, Englewood, First Coast, Fleming Island, Fort White, Oakleaf, Orange Park, Paxon, Yulee.
Week 8, Georgia schedule
Friday, Oct. 8, all games 7:30 p.m.; region games indicated by an *
Brantley County (2-3, 0-0) at Pierce County (4-2, 1-0)*
Brunswick (6-0, 2-0) at Statesboro (3-2, 1-0)*
South Effingham (1-4, 0-2) at Glynn Academy (2-3-1, 1-1)*
Ware County (4-1, 0-0) at Coffee (5-0, 0-0)*
Off: Camden County, Charlton County.