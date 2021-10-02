High school football ‘21: Week 6 scoreboard and looking ahead to Week 7

Bolles Bulldogs taking a bite out of the Trinity Christian Conquerors, 35-0 during F.F. Highlights, part 1.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – What a wild night of high school football.

The area’s No. 1-ranked team, Trinity Christian, got taken apart by No. 2 Bolles in spectacular fashion. The Bulldogs crushed the Conquerors in the most lopsided rout in the rivalry’s history, rolling 35-0 in a running clock blowout in Friday night’s headlining game.

Bolles (6-0) used three rushing touchdowns from Kade Frew, blocked two punts and turned the showcase game of the week into a clocking. A Myles Johnson touchdown run with four minutes to play triggered the running clock.

The margin of victory eclipsed a 28-point Trinity win in the 2018 regular season as the most lopsided in series history. Bolles improved to 7-4 all-time against the Conquerors (5-1) and has won the last two.

In the News4Jax game of the week, Raines used a stifling defense to end Parker’s four-game winning streak with a 13-9 victory.

Week 6, Florida results

Thursday, Sept. 30

Jackson 48, Fernandina Beach 0

Friday, Oct. 1

Baker County 35, Bishop Kenny 14*

Bolles 35, Trinity Christian 0

Bradford 14, American Collegiate 12

Christ’s Church 28, Bishop Snyder 14

Clay 32, Palatka 30*

Columbia 27, Westside 9*

Cornerstone Charter (0-3) at Crescent City (3-2), canceled

Creekside 20, Mandarin 16*

Daytona Beach Father Lopez 49, Wolfson 8

Eagle’s View 38, Deltona Trinity Christian 0

Episcopal 20, Baldwin 14

Fleming Island 20, Ponte Vedra 6*

Fletcher 21, Atlantic Coast 19*

Harvest 32, Cedar Creek Christian 16

Hawthorne 32, Suwannee 16

Interlachen 27, Bell 6

Keystone Heights 30, Fort White 14

Middleburg 40, Matanzas 7*

Nease 35, First Coast 14*

North Florida Educational 20, Hamilton County 19

Oakleaf 28, Sandalwood 27*

Oviedo 26, Flagler Palm Coast 14*

Raines 13, Parker 9*

Riverside 42, Englewood 18*

St. Augustine 43, Ridgeview 6*

Tocoi Creek 21, Providence 12

Union County 47, Akelynn’s Angels Christian 0

West Nassau 44, Orange Park 43

West Oaks 36, Zarephath Academy 16

White 44, Paxon 0*

Young Kids in Motion 14, Jordan Christian Prep 0

Yulee 21, Ribault 14*

Off: Baldwin, Bartram Trail, Hilliard, Menendez, St. Joseph, Stanton, Suwannee, University Christian.

Week 7, Georgia results

Friday, Oct. 1

Brunswick 56, South Effingham 21*

Glynn Academy 35, Bradwell Institute 12*

Rabun County 28, Pierce County 21

Turner County 13, Charlton County 7*

Warner Robins 77, Camden County 34

Off: Ware County.

Week 7, Florida schedule

Thursday, Oct. 7, all games 7 p.m. unless indicated; district games indicated by an *

Fernandina Beach (1-5) at Santa Fe (0-6)

Harvest (1-3) at Gainesville Oak Hall (3-1)

Hilliard (5-0) at Providence (3-3)

Friday, Oct. 8

Baldwin (3-1) at Jackson (3-3), 6:30 p.m.

Bartram Trail (4-1) at Ponte Vedra (3-3)

Bishop Snyder (3-2) at Deltona Trinity Christian (1-4)

Bolles at Atlanta Marist, canceled

Cedar Creek Christian (0-5) at Central Florida Christian Academy (3-1)

Columbia (4-2, 2-0) at Riverside (6-0, 2-0), 6:30 p.m.*

Creekside (6-0) at Atlantic Coast (2-3), 6:30 p.m.

Crescent City (3-2) at Keystone Heights (6-0)

Episcopal (4-1) at Middleburg (4-1)

Flagler Palm Coast (2-3) at Orange City University (4-0)

Foundation Academy (4-1) at North Florida Educational (3-2)

Fletcher (2-3) at Ribault (1-5), 6:30 p.m.

Gainesville Eastside (0-5, 0-2) at Clay (3-2, 1-0)*

Halifax (0-5) at Eagle’s View (4-1)

Interlachen (1-4) at Taylor Pierson (2-2)

Lake Howell (1-5) at Matanzas (1-5)

Mandarin (2-4) at White (4-0), 6:30 p.m.

Palatka (1-3) at West Nassau (1-3)

Parker (4-2) at Menendez (2-3)

Plantation American Heritage (2-2) at Trinity Christian (5-1), 7:30 p.m.

Port Orange Atlantic (1-5) at University Christian (3-2), 7:30 p.m.

Ridgeview (1-4) at Baker County (4-2)

St. Augustine (3-2) at Nease (5-1)

St. Joseph (0-4) at Christ’s Church (4-2)

Sandalwood (2-4) at Raines (3-2), 6:30 p.m.

Stanton (0-5) at Wolfson (1-5), 6:30 p.m.

Suwannee (3-3) at Madison County (3-2), 7:30 p.m.

Tocoi Creek (1-3) at Gainesville P.K. Yonge (2-3)

Union County (5-0) at Dixie County (3-2), 7:30 p.m.

Westside (1-5) at Valdosta (2-4), 8 p.m.

Young Kids in Motion at Spruce Creek, canceled

Zarephath Academy (1-4) at Zephyrhills Christian (4-1)

Off: Bishop Kenny, Bradford, Englewood, First Coast, Fleming Island, Fort White, Oakleaf, Orange Park, Paxon, Yulee.

Week 8, Georgia schedule

Friday, Oct. 8, all games 7:30 p.m.; region games indicated by an *

Brantley County (2-3, 0-0) at Pierce County (4-2, 1-0)*

Brunswick (6-0, 2-0) at Statesboro (3-2, 1-0)*

South Effingham (1-4, 0-2) at Glynn Academy (2-3-1, 1-1)*

Ware County (4-1, 0-0) at Coffee (5-0, 0-0)*

Off: Camden County, Charlton County.