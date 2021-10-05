Shad Khan: Urban Meyer’s conduct ‘inexcusable’, but ‘confident he will deliver’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Urban Meyer saga in Jacksonville isn’t slowing down.

On Tuesday, owner Shad Khan addressed the weekend situation involving Meyer that surfaced on social media, saying in a statement that his conduct was “inexcusable,” but that he still has confidence in the embattled Jaguars head coach.

“I have addressed this matter with Urban. Specifics of our conversation will be held in confidence. What I will say is his conduct last weekend was inexcusable. I appreciate Urban’s remorse, which I believe is sincere. Now, he must regain our trust and respect. That will require a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents or plays for our team. I am confident he will deliver.”

Two short video clips of Meyer were posted to social media on Saturday night showing him in close contact with a woman who was not his wife. The woman was dancing close to Meyer. A second video showed him his hand on her backside.

Meyer said Monday that he “should have left” the bar before anything had the chance to happen. The 0-4 Jaguars dropped a 24-21 game to the Bengals last Thursday night and Meyer stayed in Ohio after the game.