High school football ‘21: Week 7 scoreboard, looking ahead to Week 8

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school football season is rolling along.
The big story Friday night — the unbeatens are fewer than they were before the night started.
No. 2 Riverside, No. 5 Creekside and No. 7 White all fell from the ranks of the unbeaten with surprising losses in Week 7. The Generals were stunned in the Backyard by rival and No. 8 Columbia, 28-26. The Tigers trailed 26-7 entering the fourth before closing in furious fashion to stun Riverside (6-1) and take the lead position in District 3-6A. The Generals had won seven of the last eight meetings between the two.
Creekside’s program-best start ended with a 29-14 loss to Atlantic Coast. Arthur Walker rushed for 172 yards and three touchdowns for the Stingrays. The Knights dropped to 6-1 with their District 1-8A showdown against rival Bartram Trail on deck next week.
Mandarin jumped out to a 28-0 lead at halftime and went on to beat White 35-20.
Among area unbeatens, only Bolles (6-0), Hilliard (6-0), Keystone Heights (7-0) and Union County (6-0) remain perfect. In South Georgia, Brunswick (7-0) is the lone unbeaten in the News4Jax coverage area.
Week 7 results, Florida
Thursday, Oct. 7
Fernandina Beach 31, Santa Fe 28
Gainesville Oak Hall 18, Harvest 12
Hilliard 32, Providence 21
Friday, Oct. 8
Atlantic Coast 29, Creekside 14
Baker County 57, Ridgeview 6
Bartram Trail 26, Ponte Vedra 24
Bishop Snyder 30, Deltona Trinity Christian 6
Central Florida Christian Academy 49, Cedar Creek Christian 0
Christ’s Church 34, St. Joseph 14
Clay 32, Gainesville Eastside 13*
Clearwater Academy International (5-1) at Bolles (6-0), canceled
Columbia 28, Riverside 26*
Eagle’s View 58, Halifax 6
Episcopal 35, Middleburg 32
Flagler Palm Coast (2-3) at Orange City University (4-0), canceled
Fletcher 12, Ribault 7
Foundation Academy 31, North Florida Educational 0
Gainesville P.K. Yonge 43, Tocoi Creek 7
Interlachen (1-4) at Taylor Pierson (2-2), postponed to Monday
Jackson 16, Baldwin 16
Keystone Heights 56, Crescent City 21
Madison County 27, Suwannee 0
Mandarin 35, White 20
Matanzas 36, Lake Howell 0
Menendez 15, Parker 14, 2 OT
Raines 20, Sandalwood 14
St. Augustine 28, Nease 21
Trinity Christian 27, Plantation American Heritage 14
Union County 28, Dixie County 12
University Christian 41, Newberry 26
Valdosta 48, Westside 6
West Nassau 46, Palatka 19
Wolfson 44, Stanton 0
Young Kids in Motion at Spruce Creek, canceled
Zarephath Academy (1-4) at Zephyrhills Christian (4-1)
Off: Bishop Kenny, Bradford, Englewood, First Coast, Fleming Island, Fort White, Oakleaf, Orange Park, Paxon, Yulee.
Week 8, Georgia results
Friday, Oct. 8
Brunswick 21, Statesboro 0*
Glynn Academy 38, South Effingham 0*
Pierce County 35, Brantley County 6*
Ware County 35, Coffee 3*
Off: Camden County, Charlton County.
TV coverage
Game of the week: Wolfson knocks off Stanton
Week 7 highlights, Part 1: Columbia-Riverside; White-Mandarin; Atlantic Coast-Creekside; UC-Newberry
Week 7 highlights, Part 2: St. Augustine-Nease; Bartram Trail-Ponte Vedra; Trinity-American Heritage; Baldwin-Jackson
Week 3 highlights, Part 3: Raines-Sandalwood; Fletcher-Ribault
Super 10: Tough night for several Super 10 teams
Play of the night: Wolfson’s Aidan Nicholls
All star of the night: Wolfson’s Tyler Terry
Week 8, Florida schedule
Thursday, Oct. 14
Episcopal (5-1) at Jackson (4-3), 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 15
Aucilla Christian (4-2) at Harvest (1-4)
Bishop Kenny (4-1, 0-1) at White (4-1, 2-0), 6:30 p.m.*
Bishop Snyder (4-2) at Eagle’s View (5-1)
Bradford (3-3) at Baldwin (3-2), 6:30 p.m.
Branford (3-3) at Hilliard (6-0)
Cedar Creek Christian (0-6) at Gainesville Oak Hall (4-1)
Clay (4-2, 2-0) at Menendez (3-3, 1-0)*
Creekside (6-1, 2-0) at Bartram Trail (5-1, 1-0)*
Columbia (5-2, 3-0) at Orange Park (2-4, 0-1)*
Dixie County (3-2) at Fort White (3-2), 7:30 p.m.
Fernandina Beach (2-5) at West Nassau (2-3)
Fleming Island (3-3, 1-1) at First Coast (0-6, 0-2), 6:30 p.m.*
Foundation Academy (5-1) at University Christian (4-2), 7:30 p.m.
Interlachen (1-4) at Christ’s Church (5-2)
Lake Mary (6-0, 1-0) at Flagler Palm Coast (2-3, 0-2)*
Middleburg (4-2, 1-1) at Gainesville (4-2, 1-0)*
Nease (5-2, 3-0) at Fletcher (3-3, 2-0), 6:30 p.m.*
North Marion (3-3, 1-0) at Palatka (1-4, 0-1)
Oakleaf (4-2, 1-0) at Mandarin (3-4, 0-2), 6:30 p.m.*
Parker (4-3, 1-1) at Ribault (1-6, 0-1), 6:30 p.m.*
Paxon (1-5, 0-2) at Suwannee (3-4, 0-1)*
Ponte Vedra (3-4, 1-2) at Atlantic Coast (3-3, 0-2), 6:30 p.m.*
Ridgeview (1-5, 0-1) at Matanzas (2-5, 0-2)*
Stanton (0-6) at Englewood (2-4), 6:30 p.m.
Taylor Pierson (2-2) at Crescent City (3-3)
Trinity Christian (6-1) at Tallahassee Florida High (5-1)
Yulee (3-3, 1-1) at Raines (4-2), 6:30 p.m.*
Zarephath Academy (1-5) at Jordan Christian (3-3)
Zephyrhills Christian (5-1) at North Florida Educational (3-3)
Off: Baker County, Bolles, Keystone Heights, Providence, Riverside, St. Augustine, Sandalwood, Tocoi Creek, Union County, Westside, Wolfson, Young Kids in Motion.
Week 9, Georgia schedule
Friday, Oct. 15
Charlton County (5-1, 1-1) at Brooks County (3-2, 1-1)*
Colquitt County (5-1, 1-0) at Camden County (4-3, 0-0)*
Glynn Academy (3-3, 2-1) at Effingham County (3-2, 1-1)*
Richmond Hill (2-4, 2-1) at Brunswick (7-0, 3-0)*
Warner Robins (6-0, 3-0) at Ware County (5-1, 1-0)*
Off: Pierce County.