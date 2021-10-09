High school football ‘21: Week 7 scoreboard, looking ahead to Week 8

A close game between Jackson and Baldwin. Plus, St. Augustine-Nease, Bartram-Ponte Vedra and Trinity-American Heritage.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school football season is rolling along.

The big story Friday night — the unbeatens are fewer than they were before the night started.

No. 2 Riverside, No. 5 Creekside and No. 7 White all fell from the ranks of the unbeaten with surprising losses in Week 7. The Generals were stunned in the Backyard by rival and No. 8 Columbia, 28-26. The Tigers trailed 26-7 entering the fourth before closing in furious fashion to stun Riverside (6-1) and take the lead position in District 3-6A. The Generals had won seven of the last eight meetings between the two.

Creekside’s program-best start ended with a 29-14 loss to Atlantic Coast. Arthur Walker rushed for 172 yards and three touchdowns for the Stingrays. The Knights dropped to 6-1 with their District 1-8A showdown against rival Bartram Trail on deck next week.

Mandarin jumped out to a 28-0 lead at halftime and went on to beat White 35-20.

Among area unbeatens, only Bolles (6-0), Hilliard (6-0), Keystone Heights (7-0) and Union County (6-0) remain perfect. In South Georgia, Brunswick (7-0) is the lone unbeaten in the News4Jax coverage area.

Week 7 results, Florida

Thursday, Oct. 7

Fernandina Beach 31, Santa Fe 28

Gainesville Oak Hall 18, Harvest 12

Hilliard 32, Providence 21

Friday, Oct. 8

Atlantic Coast 29, Creekside 14

Baker County 57, Ridgeview 6

Bartram Trail 26, Ponte Vedra 24

Bishop Snyder 30, Deltona Trinity Christian 6

Central Florida Christian Academy 49, Cedar Creek Christian 0

Christ’s Church 34, St. Joseph 14

Clay 32, Gainesville Eastside 13*

Clearwater Academy International (5-1) at Bolles (6-0), canceled

Columbia 28, Riverside 26*

Eagle’s View 58, Halifax 6

Episcopal 35, Middleburg 32

Flagler Palm Coast (2-3) at Orange City University (4-0), canceled

Fletcher 12, Ribault 7

Foundation Academy 31, North Florida Educational 0

Gainesville P.K. Yonge 43, Tocoi Creek 7

Interlachen (1-4) at Taylor Pierson (2-2), postponed to Monday

Jackson 16, Baldwin 16

Keystone Heights 56, Crescent City 21

Madison County 27, Suwannee 0

Mandarin 35, White 20

Matanzas 36, Lake Howell 0

Menendez 15, Parker 14, 2 OT

Raines 20, Sandalwood 14

St. Augustine 28, Nease 21

Trinity Christian 27, Plantation American Heritage 14

Union County 28, Dixie County 12

University Christian 41, Newberry 26

Valdosta 48, Westside 6

West Nassau 46, Palatka 19

Wolfson 44, Stanton 0

Young Kids in Motion at Spruce Creek, canceled

Zarephath Academy (1-4) at Zephyrhills Christian (4-1)

Off: Bishop Kenny, Bradford, Englewood, First Coast, Fleming Island, Fort White, Oakleaf, Orange Park, Paxon, Yulee.

Week 8, Georgia results

Friday, Oct. 8

Brunswick 21, Statesboro 0*

Glynn Academy 38, South Effingham 0*

Pierce County 35, Brantley County 6*

Ware County 35, Coffee 3*

Off: Camden County, Charlton County.

TV coverage

Game of the week: Wolfson knocks off Stanton

Week 7 highlights, Part 1: Columbia-Riverside; White-Mandarin; Atlantic Coast-Creekside; UC-Newberry

Week 7 highlights, Part 2: St. Augustine-Nease; Bartram Trail-Ponte Vedra; Trinity-American Heritage; Baldwin-Jackson

Week 3 highlights, Part 3: Raines-Sandalwood; Fletcher-Ribault

Super 10: Tough night for several Super 10 teams

Play of the night: Wolfson’s Aidan Nicholls

All star of the night: Wolfson’s Tyler Terry

Week 8, Florida schedule

Thursday, Oct. 14

Episcopal (5-1) at Jackson (4-3), 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 15

Aucilla Christian (4-2) at Harvest (1-4)

Bishop Kenny (4-1, 0-1) at White (4-1, 2-0), 6:30 p.m.*

Bishop Snyder (4-2) at Eagle’s View (5-1)

Bradford (3-3) at Baldwin (3-2), 6:30 p.m.

Branford (3-3) at Hilliard (6-0)

Cedar Creek Christian (0-6) at Gainesville Oak Hall (4-1)

Clay (4-2, 2-0) at Menendez (3-3, 1-0)*

Creekside (6-1, 2-0) at Bartram Trail (5-1, 1-0)*

Columbia (5-2, 3-0) at Orange Park (2-4, 0-1)*

Dixie County (3-2) at Fort White (3-2), 7:30 p.m.

Fernandina Beach (2-5) at West Nassau (2-3)

Fleming Island (3-3, 1-1) at First Coast (0-6, 0-2), 6:30 p.m.*

Foundation Academy (5-1) at University Christian (4-2), 7:30 p.m.

Interlachen (1-4) at Christ’s Church (5-2)

Lake Mary (6-0, 1-0) at Flagler Palm Coast (2-3, 0-2)*

Middleburg (4-2, 1-1) at Gainesville (4-2, 1-0)*

Nease (5-2, 3-0) at Fletcher (3-3, 2-0), 6:30 p.m.*

North Marion (3-3, 1-0) at Palatka (1-4, 0-1)

Oakleaf (4-2, 1-0) at Mandarin (3-4, 0-2), 6:30 p.m.*

Parker (4-3, 1-1) at Ribault (1-6, 0-1), 6:30 p.m.*

Paxon (1-5, 0-2) at Suwannee (3-4, 0-1)*

Ponte Vedra (3-4, 1-2) at Atlantic Coast (3-3, 0-2), 6:30 p.m.*

Ridgeview (1-5, 0-1) at Matanzas (2-5, 0-2)*

Stanton (0-6) at Englewood (2-4), 6:30 p.m.

Taylor Pierson (2-2) at Crescent City (3-3)

Trinity Christian (6-1) at Tallahassee Florida High (5-1)

Yulee (3-3, 1-1) at Raines (4-2), 6:30 p.m.*

Zarephath Academy (1-5) at Jordan Christian (3-3)

Zephyrhills Christian (5-1) at North Florida Educational (3-3)

Off: Baker County, Bolles, Keystone Heights, Providence, Riverside, St. Augustine, Sandalwood, Tocoi Creek, Union County, Westside, Wolfson, Young Kids in Motion.

Week 9, Georgia schedule

Friday, Oct. 15

Charlton County (5-1, 1-1) at Brooks County (3-2, 1-1)*

Colquitt County (5-1, 1-0) at Camden County (4-3, 0-0)*

Glynn Academy (3-3, 2-1) at Effingham County (3-2, 1-1)*

Richmond Hill (2-4, 2-1) at Brunswick (7-0, 3-0)*

Warner Robins (6-0, 3-0) at Ware County (5-1, 1-0)*

Off: Pierce County.