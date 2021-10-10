Mostly Cloudy icon
67º
wjxt logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Sports

GameDay Live: Titans (2-2) at Jags (0-4)

Tweet-by-tweet of action from TIAA Bank Field

Tags: Jaguars
Titans at Jaguars matchup
Titans at Jaguars matchup

Not seeing the scoreboard? Click here

WJXT