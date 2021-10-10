67
º
Join Insider
Sign In
Search
News
Live Video Center
Local News
Florida
Georgia
National
Coronavirus
FluVaxJax
Facing the Fall
Politics
I-Team
Trust Index
Community
SnapJAX
This Week In Jacksonville
The Morning Show
Health
Money
Education
Consumer
Entertainment
Weird News
Sports
Jaguars
Jaguars Stats
Gators Breakdown
Gators Stats
Football Friday
All Star Athlete
Weather
Weather News
SnapJAX
Skycams
Alerts
Hurricanes
Plan and Prepare
Georgia
St. Augustine
Surf and Tides
Environment
Forecasting Change
Features
News4JAX Insider
Positively Jax
River City Live
Deals4JAX
TV Listings
News4Jax+
Look Local
4 Your Info
Hispanic Heritage Month
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Halloween
Community Calendar
Food & Recipes
Live Healthy
Contests
Talking Health
Something Good
Pets
uSay Voting
CW17
CW Program Guide
Bounce
Traffic
SnapJAX
Skycams
Jax Best
Newsletters
Contact Us
Careers at WJXT/WCWJ
SnapJAX
Meet the Team
News
Sports
Weather
Features
CW17
Traffic
Jax Best
Newsletters
Contact Us
News
Sports
Weather
Features
CW17
Traffic
Jax Best
Newsletters
Contact Us
LIVE
LIVE
Watch The Morning Show
SHOW MORE
Ad
Sports
GameDay Live: Titans (2-2) at Jags (0-4)
Tweet-by-tweet of action from TIAA Bank Field
Published:
October 10, 2021 7:56 am
Tags:
Jaguars
Titans at Jaguars matchup
Not seeing the scoreboard?
Click here
WJXT
Related Stories
34 minutes ago
Four Factors: What the Jaguars can do to beat the Titans
1 day ago
Urban Meyer’s viral video scandal thrusts Jacksonville to center stage for wrong reasons
1 day ago
A drama-filled week in Jacksonville needs to end with a win against Titans