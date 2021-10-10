The Latest: Zach Wilson leads Jets against Falcons in London

New York Jets players warm-up before an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

The Latest on Week 5 in the NFL (all times local):

___

2:15 p.m.

The NFL has returned to London after a one-year hiatus. The Atlanta Falcons face the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a matchup of 1-3 teams.

London hasn't been kind to rookie quarterbacks. They are 0-4 in the English capital since the NFL started staging regular-season games there in 2007.

Jets QB Zach Wilson wants to change that by building on his success in New York's 27-24 overtime win against the Tennessee Titans last week.

Falcons counterpart Matt Ryan will be without top receiver Calvin Ridley as the team tries to bounce back from a 34-30 loss to the Washington Football Team.

It was 63 degrees Fahrenheit and partly cloudy ahead of the 2:30 p.m. kickoff.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL